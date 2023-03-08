MAR 22, 2023
Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar: BO collection
This Luv Ranjan's directorial movie was able to pull the masses to theaters Let's check out the box office collection of the movie so far
Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar
Source: Luv Films Instagram
The film released on 8th March 2023 and collected a decent amount of 15.73 crores on day 1
Day 1
The Ranbir Kapoor starrer film collected 10.34 crores on day 2 of the release
Source: Luv Films Instagram
Day 2 collection
TJMM maintained it's consistency and collected 10.52 crores on friday
Source: LuvFilms Instagram
Day 3 collection
Source: LuvFilms Instagram
Day 4
Fans showered love for the film as it saw a sudden rise in box office collection of 16.57 crores on Saturday
On Sunday being a weekend holiday, the fifth day collection of the movie stands at 17.08 crores
Source: LuvFilms Instagram
Day 5
The film witnessed a heavy drop on day 6 leading the box office collection to 6.50 crores
Source: LuvFilms Instagram
Day 6
being a working day, the film collected 6.02 cr on day 7 leading to a total of Rs.82.31 crores (gross) as the first week's box office collection
Source: LuvFilms Instagram
Day 7
The film entered the 100 crores club on second Saturday with a whopping collection of 101.98 crores.
Source: LuvFilms Instagram
Entering the 100 cr club
The shraddha kapoor starrer film has collected a gross worldwide collection of $ 20.25 million i.e. 166 crore so far
Source: LuvFilms Instagram
Worldwide Records
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.