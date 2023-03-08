Heading 3

Sakshi Malu

Entertainment 

MAR 22, 2023

Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar: BO collection 

This Luv Ranjan's directorial movie was able to pull the masses to theaters Let's check out the box office collection of the movie so far

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar

Source: Luv Films Instagram 

The film released on 8th March 2023 and  collected a decent amount of 15.73 crores on day 1

Day 1

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer film collected 10.34 crores on day 2 of the release 

Source: Luv Films Instagram

Day 2 collection

TJMM maintained it's consistency and collected 10.52 crores on friday

Source: LuvFilms Instagram 

Day 3 collection

Source: LuvFilms Instagram 

Day 4 

Fans showered love for the film as it saw a sudden rise in box office collection of 16.57 crores on Saturday 


On Sunday being a weekend holiday, the fifth day collection of the movie stands at 17.08 crores

Source: LuvFilms Instagram

Day 5 

The film witnessed a heavy drop on day 6 leading the box office collection to 6.50 crores

Source: LuvFilms Instagram 

Day 6

being a working day, the film collected 6.02 cr on day 7 leading to a total of Rs.82.31 crores (gross) as the first week's box office collection 

Source: LuvFilms Instagram 

Day 7

The film entered the 100 crores club on second Saturday with a whopping collection of 101.98 crores.

Source: LuvFilms Instagram 

Entering the 100 cr club

The shraddha kapoor starrer film has collected a gross worldwide collection of $ 20.25 million i.e. 166 crore so far

Source: LuvFilms Instagram 

Worldwide Records

