TUDUM 2022:

Big Announcements

Surabhi Redkar

SEPT 26, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Netflix

The Crown Season 5

The Crown's Season 5 is all set to arrive with a new cast including Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles on November 9, 2022

Image: Getty Images

Heart of Stone 

Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan gave a sneak peek of their upcoming film Heart of Stone which arrives in 2023

Image: Getty Images

Extraction 2

Chris Hemsworth gave a BTS look at exciting action sequences that will be a part of his upcoming film, Extraction 2

Image: Getty Images

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewinson and Darren Barnet teased the fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever with new cast member Michael Cimino

Never Have I Ever

Image: Netflix

You Season 4

The release date for Penn Badgley's You Season 4's Part 1 and Part 2 was confirmed as the show arrives on February 10 and Mach 10

Image: Netflix

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Michelle Yeoh and Minnie Driver spoke about their upcoming show The Witcher: Blood Origin which arrives on December 25

Image: Getty Images

The Mother

A teaser trailer of Jennifer Lopez's upcoming action drama, The Mother was also unveiled at the event showcasing the singer in a power-packed role

Image: Netflix

The Witcher Season 3

Henry Cavill and Freya Allan teased the upcoming third season of The Witcher which is currently under production and will arrive in Summer 2023

Image: Netflix

Emily in Paris Season 3

The release date for Lily Collins' Emily in Paris Season 3 was also announced by the lead cast with a small teaser. The show will premiere on December 21

Image: Getty Images

Enola Holmes 2

A trailer of Enola Holmes 2 was unveiled by Millie Bobby Brown as she returns as the young detective for the exciting sequel that releases on November 4

