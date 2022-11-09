TUDUM 2022:
Big Announcements
SEPT 26, 2022
Image: Netflix
The Crown Season 5
The Crown's Season 5 is all set to arrive with a new cast including Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles on November 9, 2022
Image: Getty Images
Heart of Stone
Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan gave a sneak peek of their upcoming film Heart of Stone which arrives in 2023
Image: Getty Images
Extraction 2
Chris Hemsworth gave a BTS look at exciting action sequences that will be a part of his upcoming film, Extraction 2
Image: Getty Images
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewinson and Darren Barnet teased the fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever with new cast member Michael Cimino
Never Have I Ever
Image: Netflix
You Season 4
The release date for Penn Badgley's You Season 4's Part 1 and Part 2 was confirmed as the show arrives on February 10 and Mach 10
Image: Netflix
The Witcher: Blood Origin
Michelle Yeoh and Minnie Driver spoke about their upcoming show The Witcher: Blood Origin which arrives on December 25
Image: Getty Images
The Mother
A teaser trailer of Jennifer Lopez's upcoming action drama, The Mother was also unveiled at the event showcasing the singer in a power-packed role
Image: Netflix
The Witcher Season 3
Henry Cavill and Freya Allan teased the upcoming third season of The Witcher which is currently under production and will arrive in Summer 2023
Image: Netflix
Emily in Paris Season 3
The release date for Lily Collins' Emily in Paris Season 3 was also announced by the lead cast with a small teaser. The show will premiere on December 21
Image: Getty Images
Enola Holmes 2
A trailer of Enola Holmes 2 was unveiled by Millie Bobby Brown as she returns as the young detective for the exciting sequel that releases on November 4
