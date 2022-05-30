Heading 3
Tushar Kalia’s love for huskies
Arushi Srivastava
MAY 30, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source- Tushar Kalia Instagram
Dance Deewane former judge Tushar Kalia is a popular name in entertainment industry. He is a big pet lover and loves to spend his spare time with his husky
Enjoying at beach
Image source- Tushar Kalia Instagram
In the adorable pic, he is seen hugging his pet baby to show his love
Free hugs
Image source- Tushar Kalia Instagram
Tushar takes good care his pets and baths them on his own
Bathing his husky
Image source- Tushar Kalia Instagram
Tushar Kalia is very attached to his pets and leaves no stone unturned to shower love on them
Kissing his pet
Image source- Tushar Kalia Instagram
The choreographer prefers to spend his weekends with his huskies at home or on the beach
Weekend plan
Image source- Tushar Kalia Instagram
The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants also takes his pups out for rides in his car
Going out with pups
Image source- Tushar Kalia Instagram
He celebrates the birthday of his pets every year and also shares social media post for them
Celebrating birthday
Image source- Tushar Kalia Instagram
His pet husky, Rani gave birth to puppies, and Tushar loves to take them for a walk in morning and evenings
Squad on walk
Image source- Tushar Kalia Instagram
In the post, Tushar is seen having a gala time playing with the puppies at the park
Playing with pups
Image source- Tushar Kalia Instagram
Tushar is seen having some cute and fun moments with his pets in his free time
Goofing around
