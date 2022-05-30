Heading 3

Tushar Kalia’s love for huskies

Arushi Srivastava

MAY 30, 2022

TELEVISION

Dance Deewane former judge Tushar Kalia is a popular name in entertainment industry. He is a big pet lover and loves to spend his spare time with his husky

Enjoying at beach

In the adorable pic, he is seen hugging his pet baby to show his love

Free hugs

Tushar takes good care his pets and baths them on his own

Bathing his husky

Tushar Kalia is very attached to his pets and leaves no stone unturned to shower love on them

Kissing his pet

The choreographer prefers to spend his weekends with his huskies at home or on the beach

Weekend plan

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants also takes his pups out for rides in his car

Going out with pups

He celebrates the birthday of his pets every year and also shares social media post for them

Celebrating birthday

His pet husky, Rani gave birth to puppies, and Tushar loves to take them for a walk in morning and evenings

Squad on walk

In the post, Tushar is seen having a gala time playing with the puppies at the park

Playing with pups

Tushar is seen having some cute and fun moments with his pets in his free time

Goofing around

