Heading 3

 Shruti Mehta 

Entertainment

August 25, 2023

TV actors playing mythological roles 

Jain is known as the King of mythological dramas for being a part of many shows! His performance in Mahabharat, Mahakali - Anth Hi AArambh Hai, and Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev is nail-biting 

Sourabh Raaj Jain 

Image: Sourabh Raaj Jain’s Instagram 

Remember Shaheer Sheikh as Arjun in Mahabharat? He conquered many hearts with his unforgettable role 

Shaheer Sheikh 

Image: Shaheer Sheikh’s Instagram 

Draupadi or Parvati, Pooja Sharma has pulled off both characters with great conviction! She was a part of Star Plus’ Mahabharat and Colors TV’s Mahakali- Anth Hi Aarambh Hai

 Pooja Sharma 

Image: Pooja B Sharma’s Instagram 

Seeing Mohit Raina as Mahadev in the show Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev was an amazing experience. His expressions, body language, and performance are faultless 

Mohit Raina 

Image: Mohit Raina’s Instagram 


Remember Mouni Roy’s depiction as Devi Sati in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev? Even today, her flawless performance is appreciated

 Mouni Roy 

Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram 

The story of Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev is complete without Parvati! Bhadoria played the role with so much grace and elegance that the fans were moved 

Sonarika Bhadoria 

Image: Sonarika Bhadoria’s Instagram 

Nailing the character of a notorious yet serious Krishna is no easy job! But Sumedh did it successfully in the show RadhaKrishn 

 Sumedh Mudgalkar 

Image: Sumedh Mudgalkar’s Instagram 

The name RadhaKrishn itself is incomplete without Radha. Mallika did a fabulous job with her role as Radha Rani 

Mallika Singh 

Image: Mallika Singh’s Instagram 

Sharma portrayed the character of Ram, in Siya Ke Ram, with so much emotion that the fans were awestruck 

Aashiesh Sharma 

Image: Aashiesh Sharma’s Instagram 

Maddirakshi essayed the role of Sita in the show Siya Ke Ram! Her performance received praise from the audience

Maddirakshi Mundle 

Image: Maddirakshi’s Instagram 

Currently, Subha Rajput is seen as Devi Adishakti in Shiv Shakti- Tap Tyaag Tandav airing on Colors TV 

Subha Rajput 

Image: Subha Rajput’s Instagram 

Ram Yashvardhan has pleased the fans with his role as Lord Shiva in Shiv Shakti- Tap Tyaag Tandav 

Ram Yashvardhan 

Image: Ram Yashvardhan’s Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here