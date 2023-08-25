Heading 3
August 25, 2023
TV actors playing mythological roles
Jain is known as the King of mythological dramas for being a part of many shows! His performance in Mahabharat, Mahakali - Anth Hi AArambh Hai, and Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev is nail-biting
Sourabh Raaj Jain
Image: Sourabh Raaj Jain’s Instagram
Remember Shaheer Sheikh as Arjun in Mahabharat? He conquered many hearts with his unforgettable role
Shaheer Sheikh
Image: Shaheer Sheikh’s Instagram
Draupadi or Parvati, Pooja Sharma has pulled off both characters with great conviction! She was a part of Star Plus’ Mahabharat and Colors TV’s Mahakali- Anth Hi Aarambh Hai
Pooja Sharma
Image: Pooja B Sharma’s Instagram
Seeing Mohit Raina as Mahadev in the show Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev was an amazing experience. His expressions, body language, and performance are faultless
Mohit Raina
Image: Mohit Raina’s Instagram
Remember Mouni Roy’s depiction as Devi Sati in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev? Even today, her flawless performance is appreciated
Mouni Roy
Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram
The story of Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev is complete without Parvati! Bhadoria played the role with so much grace and elegance that the fans were moved
Sonarika Bhadoria
Image: Sonarika Bhadoria’s Instagram
Nailing the character of a notorious yet serious Krishna is no easy job! But Sumedh did it successfully in the show RadhaKrishn
Sumedh Mudgalkar
Image: Sumedh Mudgalkar’s Instagram
The name RadhaKrishn itself is incomplete without Radha. Mallika did a fabulous job with her role as Radha Rani
Mallika Singh
Image: Mallika Singh’s Instagram
Sharma portrayed the character of Ram, in Siya Ke Ram, with so much emotion that the fans were awestruck
Aashiesh Sharma
Image: Aashiesh Sharma’s Instagram
Maddirakshi essayed the role of Sita in the show Siya Ke Ram! Her performance received praise from the audience
Maddirakshi Mundle
Image: Maddirakshi’s Instagram
Currently, Subha Rajput is seen as Devi Adishakti in Shiv Shakti- Tap Tyaag Tandav airing on Colors TV
Subha Rajput
Image: Subha Rajput’s Instagram
Ram Yashvardhan has pleased the fans with his role as Lord Shiva in Shiv Shakti- Tap Tyaag Tandav
Ram Yashvardhan
Image: Ram Yashvardhan’s Instagram
