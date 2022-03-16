Television
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 16, 2022
TV actors' short-lived B-town journey
Karan Wahi
Image: Karan Wahi Instagram
In 2014, the popular television actor made his debut in the film Daawat-e-Ishq, in which he had a supporting role. Following his appearance in the film, the actor starred in Hate Story 4. However, despite his popularity, he was unable to receive recognition
The prominent TV actor and reality show host made his Bollywood debut with Hate Story 2 and went on to star in films such as Desi Kattey and Ek Paheli Leela, both of which bombed at the box office
Image: Jay Bhanushali Instagram
Jay Bhanushali
The Dil Mil Gaye fame actor made his acting debut with the film Alone, which did not perform well at the box office. He went on to appear in Hate Story 3 and 3 Dev, but he failed to leave an impact in Bollywood
Image: Karan Singh Grover Instagram
Karan Singh Grover
The actor made his Bollywood debut with the film Khamoshiyaan, which did not go over well with the public and bombed at the box office
Image: Gurmeet Choudhary Instagram
Gurmeet Choudhary
The popular host made his Bollywood debut as the lead in Mickey Virus followed by Tere Bin Laden 2. However, he could not spread his charm in bollywood
Maniesh Paul
Image: Maniesh Paul Instagram
The comedy king made his Bollywood debut with the solid hit Kis KisKo Pyaar Karoon. Later, he starred in the film Firangi, which was a box office flop. His Bollywood career was short-lived
Kapil Sharma
Image: Kapil Sharma Instagram
The Roadies winner and host made his bollywood debut with Toss: A Flip With Destiny. Then he played side characters in movies like London Dreams and Action Replay. However, he was unable to build a name for himself in Bollywood
Image: Rannvijay Singha Instagram
Rannvijay Singha
The Naagin 3 actress tried her way in Bollywood with Krishna Cottage and Kuch Toh Hai but she couldn't impress the audience
Anita Hassanandani Reddy
Image: Anita Hassanandani Instagram
