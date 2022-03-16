Television

TV actors' short-lived B-town journey

Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi

In 2014, the popular television actor made his debut in the film Daawat-e-Ishq, in which he had a supporting role. Following his appearance in the film, the actor starred in Hate Story 4. However, despite his popularity, he was unable to receive recognition

The prominent TV actor and reality show host made his Bollywood debut with Hate Story 2 and went on to star in films such as Desi Kattey and Ek Paheli Leela, both of which bombed at the box office

Jay Bhanushali

Jay Bhanushali

The Dil Mil Gaye fame actor made his acting debut with the film Alone, which did not perform well at the box office. He went on to appear in Hate Story 3 and 3 Dev, but he failed to leave an impact in Bollywood

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover

The actor made his Bollywood debut with the film Khamoshiyaan, which did not go over well with the public and bombed at the box office

Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet Choudhary

The popular host made his Bollywood debut as the lead in Mickey Virus followed by Tere Bin Laden 2. However, he could not spread his charm in bollywood

Maniesh Paul

Maniesh Paul

The comedy king made his Bollywood debut with the solid hit Kis KisKo Pyaar Karoon. Later, he starred in the film Firangi, which was a box office flop. His Bollywood career was short-lived

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma

The Roadies winner and host made his bollywood debut with Toss: A Flip With Destiny. Then he played side characters in movies like London Dreams and Action Replay. However, he was unable to build a name for himself in Bollywood

Rannvijay Singha

Rannvijay Singha

The Naagin 3 actress tried her way in Bollywood with Krishna Cottage and Kuch Toh Hai but she couldn't impress the audience

Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita Hassanandani Reddy

