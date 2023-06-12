Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JUNE 12, 2023
TV actors slaying positive-negative roles
The actress was seen essaying a positive role in Ishqbaaz but she has gained recognition for her negative roles in Divya Drishti and Saavi Ki Savaari
Mansi Srivastava
Image: Mansi Srivastava’s Instagram account
The skilled artist was seen as a positive character in the OG Naagin who later joined hands with the evil forces
Image: Adaa Khan’s Instagram account
Adaa Khan
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai fame stunned the audience with her negative role as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2
Hina Khan
Image: Hina Khan’s Instagram account
Panwar was a treat to watch in Is Ishq Mein Marjawan where she captured the essence of the contrasting roles of Tara and Aarohi
Aalisha Panwar
Image: Aalisha Panwar’s Instagram account
Pooja Banerjee
Image: Pooja Banerjee’s Instagram account
The Kumkum Bhagya fame was seen portraying a positive character in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2
Image: Chhavi Pandey’s Instagram account
Chhavi Pandey
The versatile artist played a positive role in Shubh Labh aired on Sony Sab. But her contemporary, negative role in Anupama has amazed the audience
The enchantress has rocked positive roles in dramas like Ishqbaaz and Maitree. But her strong, negative portrayal in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna is commended by the critics
Shrenu Parikh
Image: Shrenu Parikh’s Instagram account
Vidhi reached the crux of portraying a negative role in Udaan while her positive character pleased her fans in Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye
Vidhi Pandya
Image: Vidhi Pandya’s Instagram account
Tanvi Dogra
Image: Tanvi Dogra’s Instagram account
The Parineeti fame has gained popularity due to her initial positive role and now a negative role in the daily soap
Image: Jennifer Winget’s Instagram account
One truly cannot miss Jennifer’s role as Maya in Beyhadh! But her role as Zoya in Bepannaah left her fans smitten
Jennifer Winget
