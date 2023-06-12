Heading 3

TV actors slaying positive-negative roles 

The actress was seen essaying a positive role in Ishqbaaz but she has gained recognition for her negative roles in Divya Drishti and Saavi Ki Savaari 

Mansi Srivastava 

Image: Mansi Srivastava’s Instagram account 

The skilled artist was seen as a positive character in the OG Naagin who later joined hands with the evil forces 

Image: Adaa Khan’s Instagram account 

Adaa Khan 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai fame stunned the audience with her negative role as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 

Hina Khan 

Image: Hina Khan’s Instagram account 

Panwar was a treat to watch in Is Ishq Mein Marjawan where she captured the essence of the contrasting roles of Tara and Aarohi 

Aalisha Panwar 

Image: Aalisha Panwar’s Instagram account 

 Pooja Banerjee 

Image: Pooja Banerjee’s Instagram account 

The Kumkum Bhagya fame was seen portraying a positive character in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 

Image: Chhavi Pandey’s Instagram account 

Chhavi Pandey 

The versatile artist played a positive role in Shubh Labh aired on Sony Sab. But her contemporary, negative role in Anupama has amazed the audience 

The enchantress has rocked positive roles in dramas like Ishqbaaz and Maitree. But her strong, negative portrayal in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna is commended by the critics 

Shrenu Parikh

Image: Shrenu Parikh’s Instagram account 

Vidhi reached the crux of portraying a negative role in Udaan while her positive character pleased her fans in Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye 

Vidhi Pandya 

Image: Vidhi Pandya’s Instagram account 

Tanvi Dogra 

Image: Tanvi Dogra’s Instagram account 

The Parineeti fame has gained popularity due to her initial positive role and now a negative role in the daily soap 

Image: Jennifer Winget’s Instagram account 

One truly cannot miss Jennifer’s role as Maya in Beyhadh! But her role as Zoya in Bepannaah left her fans smitten 

Jennifer Winget 

