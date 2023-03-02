Heading 3

Tv actors who found love again

TELEVISION

MAR 02, 2023

Source: Anup Soni Instagram

Television actress and daughter of Raj Babbar, Juhi Babbar married actor Anup Soni in 2011. She was once married to director Bejoy Nambiar

Juhi Babbar

Source: Karan Singh Grover Instagram

He is happily married to Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and was recently blessed with a baby daughter. This is Karan Singh Grover’s third marriage

Karan Singh Grover

Source: Dimpy Ganguly Instagram

She rose to fame after she appeared in Rahul Mahajan’s Swayamvar and married him. However, the couple got separated. Dimpy Ganguly later married her high-school friend Rohit Roy

Dimpy Ganguly

Source: Ram Kapoor Instagram

Gautami met Ram on the sets of Ghar Ek Mandir and later married him. But did you know she was once married to commercial photographer Madhur Shroff?

Gautami Kapoor

Source: Hiten Tejwani Instagram

TV star Hiten Tejwani’s first marriage couldn’t last long. He later fell in love with model and actress Gauri Pradhan and married her

Hiten Tejwani

Source: Ronit Roy Instagram

Adalat star Ronit Roy has been happily married to Neelam Bose. His daughter Ona Roy is from his first marriage

Ronit Roy

Source: Samir Soni Instagram

Samir Soni married model Rajlaxmi Roy but the couple parted ways 6 months into the marriage. He is now happily married to former actress Neelam Soni

Samir Soni

Source: Renuka Shahane’s Instagram

Not many know this but yesteryear actress Renuka Shahane’s marriage to actor Ashutosh Rana is her second

Renuka Shahane

Source: Shefali Shah Instagram

Actress Shefali Shah married film producer Vipul Shah shortly after her divorce with television actor Harsh Chhaya

Shefali Shah

Source: Tannaz Irani Instagram

Actress Tannaz Irani got married at a very young age. Unfortunately, the marriage did not work out. She later got married to Bakhtiyaar Irani whom she met on the sets of a TV show

Tannaz Irani

