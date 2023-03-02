Heading 3
Tv actors who found love again
TELEVISION
Arjun Gupta
MAR 02, 2023
Source: Anup Soni Instagram
Television actress and daughter of Raj Babbar, Juhi Babbar married actor Anup Soni in 2011. She was once married to director Bejoy Nambiar
Juhi Babbar
Source: Karan Singh Grover Instagram
He is happily married to Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and was recently blessed with a baby daughter. This is Karan Singh Grover’s third marriage
Karan Singh Grover
Source: Dimpy Ganguly Instagram
She rose to fame after she appeared in Rahul Mahajan’s Swayamvar and married him. However, the couple got separated. Dimpy Ganguly later married her high-school friend Rohit Roy
Dimpy Ganguly
Source: Ram Kapoor Instagram
Gautami met Ram on the sets of Ghar Ek Mandir and later married him. But did you know she was once married to commercial photographer Madhur Shroff?
Gautami Kapoor
Source: Hiten Tejwani Instagram
TV star Hiten Tejwani’s first marriage couldn’t last long. He later fell in love with model and actress Gauri Pradhan and married her
Hiten Tejwani
Source: Ronit Roy Instagram
Adalat star Ronit Roy has been happily married to Neelam Bose. His daughter Ona Roy is from his first marriage
Ronit Roy
Source: Samir Soni Instagram
Samir Soni married model Rajlaxmi Roy but the couple parted ways 6 months into the marriage. He is now happily married to former actress Neelam Soni
Samir Soni
Source: Renuka Shahane’s Instagram
Not many know this but yesteryear actress Renuka Shahane’s marriage to actor Ashutosh Rana is her second
Renuka Shahane
Source: Shefali Shah Instagram
Actress Shefali Shah married film producer Vipul Shah shortly after her divorce with television actor Harsh Chhaya
Shefali Shah
Source: Tannaz Irani Instagram
Actress Tannaz Irani got married at a very young age. Unfortunately, the marriage did not work out. She later got married to Bakhtiyaar Irani whom she met on the sets of a TV show
Tannaz Irani
