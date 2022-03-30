Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 30, 2022
TV actors who give fitness goals
Karan Wahi
Image: Karan Wahi Instagram
The charming television actor, Karan Wahi, is a fitness freak. The actor maintains a consistent fitness regimen and shares it on social media
Karan Singh Grover is a fitness nut with a chiselled body. His social media posts bear testament to this
Video: Karan Singh Grover Instagram
Karan Singh Grover
The Bepanah actor is a fitness enthusiast and follows a strict workout routine
Harshad Chopda
Image: Harshad Chopda Instagram
The popular host and actor, Arjun Bijlani, is a gym freak, as seen by his performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11
Image: Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Arjun Bijlani
Abhinav Shukla
Image: Abhinav Shukla Instagram
The Bigg Boss 14 fame, Abhinav Shukla leads a balanced living and exercises regularly
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina Khan loves to share her workout routine on social media and encourages others to live a healthy lifestyle
Hina Khan
Video: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The Bigg Boss 14 winner, Rubina Dilaik is a yoga geek and follows a healthy diet
Rubina Dilaik
Image: Anita Hassanandani Instagram
The Naagin 3 actress is hooked on working out and goes to the gym on a regular basis
Anita Hassanandani
Image: Vivian Dsena Instagram
Handsome Vivian Dsena has a fantastic lean physique and adheres to a rigorous fitness routine
Vivian Dsena
