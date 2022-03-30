Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 30, 2022

TV actors who give fitness goals

Karan Wahi

Image: Karan Wahi Instagram

The charming television actor, Karan Wahi, is a fitness freak. The actor maintains a consistent fitness regimen and shares it on social media

Karan Singh Grover is a fitness nut with a chiselled body. His social media posts bear testament to this

Video: Karan Singh Grover Instagram 

Karan Singh Grover

The Bepanah actor is a fitness enthusiast and follows a strict workout routine

Harshad Chopda

Image: Harshad Chopda Instagram

The popular host and actor, Arjun Bijlani, is a gym freak, as seen by his performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Image: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Arjun Bijlani

Abhinav Shukla

Image: Abhinav Shukla Instagram

The Bigg Boss 14 fame, Abhinav Shukla leads a balanced living and exercises regularly

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina Khan loves to share her workout routine on social media and encourages others to live a healthy lifestyle

Hina Khan

 Video: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The Bigg Boss 14 winner, Rubina Dilaik is a yoga geek and follows a healthy diet

Rubina Dilaik

Image: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

The Naagin 3 actress is hooked on working out and goes to the gym on a regular basis

Anita Hassanandani

Image: Vivian Dsena Instagram

Handsome Vivian Dsena has a fantastic lean physique and adheres to a rigorous fitness routine

Vivian Dsena

