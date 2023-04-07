APRIL 07, 2023
TV actors who made it to the big screen
Before she made her debut on the big screen, Vidya used to act in the TV series Hum Paanch
Vidya Balan
She impressed everyone with her acting skills on TV with Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Kasamh Se and then made her debut with Rock On!!
Prachi Desai
She was a big hit on TV and appeared in numerous shows like Naagin, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and then made her Hindi film debut alongside Akshay Kumar with Gold
Mouni Roy
He was an unforgettable lead on Pavitra Rishta and made everyone fall in love with him, later he made his debut with Kai Po Che!
Sushant Singh Rajput
Mrunal Thakur
She made her breakthrough in TV through Kumkum Bhagya and then made her Bollywood debut with Love Sonia in 2018
she began her acting career with the television soap opera Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and Madhubala and received a lot of positive reviews. She then went on to make her Bollywood debut with Pataakha
Radhika Madan
Before making his big debut with Vicky Donor, Ayushmann appeared in Season 2 of Roadies and Channel V Popstars
Ayushmann Khurrana
He mesmerized everyone with his performance in Balika Vadhu and then made his debut in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhannia
Sidharth Shukla
The performer who gained popularity for playing the role of Mahadev on the mythological series "Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev" entered the Bollywood industry with his debut film, "Uri"
Mohit Raina
The Badshah of Bollywood, SRK began his career with Fauji in 1989
Shah Rukh Khan
