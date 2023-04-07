Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Entertainment

APRIL 07, 2023

TV actors who made it to the big screen

Image- Vidya Balan’s Instagram

Before she made her debut on the big screen, Vidya used to act in the TV series Hum Paanch

Vidya Balan

Image- Prachi Desai’s Instagram 

She impressed everyone with her acting skills on TV with Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Kasamh Se and then made her debut with Rock On!!

Prachi Desai

She was a big hit on TV and appeared in numerous shows like Naagin, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and then made her Hindi film debut alongside Akshay Kumar with Gold

Image- Mouni Roy’s Instagram

Mouni Roy

He was an unforgettable lead on Pavitra Rishta and made everyone fall in love with him, later he made his debut with Kai Po Che!

Image- Sushant Singh Rajput’s Instagram

Sushant Singh Rajput

Image- Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

Mrunal Thakur

She made her breakthrough in TV through Kumkum Bhagya and then made her Bollywood debut with Love Sonia in 2018 

she began her acting career with the television soap opera Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and Madhubala and received a lot of positive reviews. She then went on to make her Bollywood debut with Pataakha

Image- Radhika Madan’s Instagram

Radhika Madan

Before making his big debut with Vicky Donor, Ayushmann appeared in Season 2 of Roadies and Channel V Popstars

Image- Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram 

Ayushmann Khurrana

He mesmerized everyone with his performance in Balika Vadhu and then made his debut in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhannia

Image- Sidharth Shukla’s Instagram 

Sidharth Shukla

The performer who gained popularity for playing the role of Mahadev on the mythological series "Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev" entered the Bollywood industry with his debut film, "Uri"

Image- Mohit Raina’s Instagram

Mohit Raina

The Badshah of Bollywood, SRK began his career with Fauji in 1989

Image- Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram 

Shah Rukh Khan

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here