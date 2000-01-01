Erica Fernandes short hair styling
Image source- Erica Fernandes instagram
Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi fame actress is offering a killer summer fashion look with her new short hairstyle. She wore statement earrings with it to accentuate her look
Hina Khan's short and wavy hair
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
Hina Khan recently chopped her hair and her new look is loved by her fans. She has been sharing pics from her trips
The actress offers a strong woman vibe with her super short hair. She carries the look fabulously in traditional and western attires
Image source- Jennifer Winget instagram
Mandira Bedi’s short hair
Beyhadh actress is making heads turn with her new short hair looks as she paired it with a beautiful saree
Jennifer Winget’s straight hair
Image source- Jennifer Winget instagram
FIR fame actress recently chopped her long hair and surprised her fan with her very different look. Her short hair curls are suiting her lively face
Image source- Kavita Kaushik instagram
Kavita Kaushik in different look
Image source- Urvashi Dholakia instagram
Naagin 6 actress Urvashi Dholakia is creating hairstyle trends with her short hair and cute hairbands
Urvashi Dholakia in short hair
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
Balika Vadhu 2 actress had very long hair earlier, but she changed it by opting for short hair. Her look in the show was loved by fans
Shivangi Joshi’s voluminous hair
Image source- Achint Kaur instagram
The fabulous actress with short and coloured hair is making trends on social media
Achint Kaur’s coloured hair
Image source- Karishma Tann instagram
The newly married actress is ruling the beachy trend with her short and wavy hair
Karishma Tanna's beachy vibes
Image source- Parull Chaudhry instagram
Who said short hair cannot be highlighted? Take stylish hairstyling tips from the gorgeous Parull Chaudhry
Parull Chaudhry’s highlights
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Proof that Alia Bhatt is a family person