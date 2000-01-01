Television

APR 10, 2022

TV actresses acing short hair

Erica Fernandes short hair styling

Image source- Erica Fernandes instagram

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi fame actress is offering a killer summer fashion look with her new short hairstyle. She wore statement earrings with it to accentuate her look

Hina Khan's short and wavy hair

Image source- Hina Khan instagram

Hina Khan recently chopped her hair and her new look is loved by her fans. She has been sharing pics from her trips

The actress offers a strong woman vibe with her super short hair. She carries the look fabulously in traditional and western attires

Image source- Jennifer Winget instagram

Mandira Bedi’s short hair

Beyhadh actress is making heads turn with her new short hair looks as she paired it with a beautiful saree

Jennifer Winget’s straight hair

Image source- Jennifer Winget instagram

FIR fame actress recently chopped her long hair and surprised her fan with her very different look. Her short hair curls are suiting her lively face

Image source- Kavita Kaushik instagram

Kavita Kaushik in different look

Image source- Urvashi Dholakia instagram

Naagin 6 actress Urvashi Dholakia is creating hairstyle trends with her short hair and cute hairbands

Urvashi Dholakia in short hair

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Balika Vadhu 2 actress had very long hair earlier, but she changed it by opting for short hair. Her look in the show was loved by fans

Shivangi Joshi’s voluminous hair 

Image source- Achint Kaur instagram

The fabulous actress with short and coloured hair is making trends on social media

Achint Kaur’s coloured hair

Image source- Karishma Tann instagram

The newly married actress is ruling the beachy trend with her short and wavy hair

Karishma Tanna's beachy vibes

Image source- Parull Chaudhry instagram

Who said short hair cannot be highlighted? Take stylish hairstyling tips from the gorgeous Parull Chaudhry

Parull Chaudhry’s highlights

