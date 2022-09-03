Heading 3

TV actresses dressed up for Ganeshotsav

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

SEPT 3, 2022

Image source-Nia Sharma instagram

Jhakak Dikhha Jaa 10 contestant looked gorgeous in yellow chikankari work suit with silver jhumkas

   Nia Sharma

Image source-Rubina Dilaik instagram

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik was twinning with husband Abhinav Shukla in white outfits. She had sported a white long kurta. She paired it with a silver choker and earrings

   Rubina Dilaik

Image source-Shraddha Arya instagram

The actress looks absolutely stunning in red floral print lehanga and paired it with golden traditional jewellery

    Shraddha Arya

Image source-Rupali Ganguly instagram

Anupamaa's lead celebrated the day on the sets of her popular show. She looked beautiful in a pink self-work saree and designer blouse. She paired it with multi layer necklace and beautiful bangles

    Rupali Ganguly

Image source-Mouni Roy instagram

Brahmastra actress had sported a floral print anarkali suit with dupatta. She paired it with gold bangles

     Mouni Roy

Image source-Helly Shah instagram

The actress had worn a beautiful Rajasthani print and gota work sharara suit. It is in a pastel shade

    Helly Shah

Image source-Mahhi Vij instagram

The actress looked beautiful in a dark pink gota work suit which she had paired with hoop style jhumkas

    Mahhi Vij 

Image source- Charu Asopa instagram

Charu looked elegant in a whiter and red combination saree, which she paired with golden traditional jewellery

    Charu Asopa

Image source- Yuvika Chaudhary instagram

The actress was twinning with her husband Prince Narula. She had sported a royal blue sharara with a variety of prints on it

   Yuvika Chaudhary

Image source- Debina Bonnerjee instagram

New mom Debina looked charming as she wore a multicolour suit and paired it with large jhumkas

   Debina Bonnerjee

Image source- Kratika Sengar instagram

The actress had sported a suit with a dark blue gota work dupatta. She had sported studded earrings for the look

    Kratika Sengar

