TV actresses dressed up for Ganeshotsav
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
SEPT 3, 2022
Image source-Nia Sharma instagram
Jhakak Dikhha Jaa 10 contestant looked gorgeous in yellow chikankari work suit with silver jhumkas
Nia Sharma
Image source-Rubina Dilaik instagram
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik was twinning with husband Abhinav Shukla in white outfits. She had sported a white long kurta. She paired it with a silver choker and earrings
Rubina Dilaik
Image source-Shraddha Arya instagram
The actress looks absolutely stunning in red floral print lehanga and paired it with golden traditional jewellery
Shraddha Arya
Image source-Rupali Ganguly instagram
Anupamaa's lead celebrated the day on the sets of her popular show. She looked beautiful in a pink self-work saree and designer blouse. She paired it with multi layer necklace and beautiful bangles
Rupali Ganguly
Image source-Mouni Roy instagram
Brahmastra actress had sported a floral print anarkali suit with dupatta. She paired it with gold bangles
Mouni Roy
Image source-Helly Shah instagram
The actress had worn a beautiful Rajasthani print and gota work sharara suit. It is in a pastel shade
Helly Shah
Image source-Mahhi Vij instagram
The actress looked beautiful in a dark pink gota work suit which she had paired with hoop style jhumkas
Mahhi Vij
Image source- Charu Asopa instagram
Charu looked elegant in a whiter and red combination saree, which she paired with golden traditional jewellery
Charu Asopa
Image source- Yuvika Chaudhary instagram
The actress was twinning with her husband Prince Narula. She had sported a royal blue sharara with a variety of prints on it
Yuvika Chaudhary
Image source- Debina Bonnerjee instagram
New mom Debina looked charming as she wore a multicolour suit and paired it with large jhumkas
Debina Bonnerjee
Image source- Kratika Sengar instagram
The actress had sported a suit with a dark blue gota work dupatta. She had sported studded earrings for the look
Kratika Sengar
