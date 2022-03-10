Television
TV Actresses who are entrepreneurs
Shama Sikander
The Baal Veer actress owns a women’s wear fashion line, Saisha. In an interview, she stated that she wanted to start something that would give her life a different direction
Image: Shama Sikander Instagram
The Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi fame actress co-owns an event management company called Celebrity Locker that hosts many high-profile events
Image: Rakshanda Khan Instagram
Rakshanda Khan
Sanjeeda Sheikh runs Sanjeeda's Beauty Parlour, a beauty salon which is located in Mumbai's suburbs
Image: Sanjeeda Sheikh Instagram
Sanjeeda Sheikh
The Anupamaa actress is the highest paid actress of the television industry. Apart from the acting profession, she owns an advertising agency
Image: Rupali Ganguli Instagram
Rupali Ganguly
Her agency makes ad films under her late father Anil Ganguly’s banner. She manages to strike a good work-life balance
Image: Rupali Ganguli Instagram
The well-known television actress has transitioned herself into a successful businesswoman. She owns a brand of beauty products called Renee Cosmetics
Aashka Goradia
Image: Aashka Goradia Instagram
She also co-owns the Peace of Blue Yoga studio in Goa with her husband Brent Goble
Image: Aashka Goradia Instagram
She owns eateries with her pals Simple Kaul and Vatsala Rajeev Raj. Her restaurants include The Homemade Cafe and 1BHK Brew House Kitchen
Addite Shirwaikar
Image: Addite Shirwaikar Instagram
Shilpa used to co-own the Rajasthan Royals IPL team with her husband Raj Kundra. She also launched her own fitness channel, The Shilpa Shetty app. She is also the owner of a posh restaurant in Mumbai
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
