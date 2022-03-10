Television

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 10, 2022

TV Actresses who are entrepreneurs

Heading 3

Shama Sikander

The Baal Veer actress owns a women’s wear fashion line, Saisha. In an interview, she stated that she wanted to start something that would give her life a different direction

Image: Shama Sikander Instagram

The Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi fame actress co-owns an event management company called Celebrity Locker that hosts many high-profile events

Image: Rakshanda Khan Instagram

Rakshanda Khan

Sanjeeda Sheikh runs Sanjeeda's Beauty Parlour, a beauty salon which is located in Mumbai's suburbs

Image: Sanjeeda Sheikh Instagram

Sanjeeda Sheikh

The Anupamaa actress is the highest paid actress of the television industry. Apart from the acting profession, she owns an advertising agency

Image: Rupali Ganguli Instagram

Rupali Ganguly

Her agency makes ad films under her late father Anil Ganguly’s banner. She manages to strike a good work-life balance

Image: Rupali Ganguli Instagram

The well-known television actress has transitioned herself into a successful businesswoman. She owns a brand of beauty products called Renee Cosmetics

Aashka Goradia

Image: Aashka Goradia Instagram

She also co-owns the Peace of Blue Yoga studio in Goa with her husband Brent Goble

Image: Aashka Goradia Instagram

She owns eateries with her pals Simple Kaul and Vatsala Rajeev Raj. Her restaurants include The Homemade Cafe and 1BHK Brew House Kitchen

Addite Shirwaikar

Image: Addite Shirwaikar Instagram

Shilpa used to co-own the Rajasthan Royals IPL team with her husband Raj Kundra. She also launched her own fitness channel, The Shilpa Shetty app. She is also the owner of a posh restaurant in Mumbai

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Pooja Hegde’s impeccable fashion choices

Click Here