TV Actresses who define beauty with brains

Known for her role as Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka Tripathi is not only a talented actress but also holds a degree in mountaineering. Her beauty and intellect make her a true role model
Divyanka Tripathi
Image: Divyanka Triphati Instagram
With her striking looks and exceptional acting skills, Jennifer Winget has charmed audiences in shows like Beyhadh and Bepannah. She is admired for her intelligence and the ability to portray diverse characters convincingly
Image: Jennifer Winget Instagram
Jennifer Winget
Sanaya Irani rose to fame as Khushi Kumari Gupta in the popular series Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Her stunning beauty is complemented by her business acumen, as she has successfully ventured into the world of fashion and styling
Sanaya Irani
Image: Sanaya Irani Instagram
Best known for her portrayal of Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaaz, Surbhi Chandna is known for her captivating looks and versatility as an actress. She has impressed viewers with her intelligent choices of roles
Surbhi Chandna
Image: Surbhi Chanda Instagram
Erica Fernandes
Image: Erica Fernandes Instagram
Erica Fernandes gained fame as Prerna Sharma in the reboot of the classic series Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Besides her striking beauty, she is also a multilingual person and has acted in regional films
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina Khan
Hina Khan, recognized as Akshara Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has transitioned to films and international platforms. Her beauty is matched by her intelligence and the ability to tackle diverse roles
Nia Sharma is known for her stunning looks and bold personality. She has impressed audiences with her performances in shows like Jamai Raja and Naagin. Nia is admired for her confidence and intellect
Nia Sharma
Image: Nia Sharma Instagram
Drashti Dhami is renowned for her roles in shows like Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi. Her ethereal beauty is matched by her intelligent portrayal of complex characters
Drashti Dhami
Image: Drashti Dhami Instagram
Mouni Roy
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy, who shot to fame with her role as Shivanya in Naagin, is known for her grace and elegance. Apart from acting, she is a trained Kathak dancer and has made a successful transition to Bollywood
Image: Sriti Jha Instagram
Sriti Jha is celebrated for her role as Pragya Arora in Kumkum Bhagya. With her simplicity and natural beauty, she captivates audiences. Sriti is also an avid reader and believes in using her platform for social causes