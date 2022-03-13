Television
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 13, 2022
TV celebs & their swanky car collection
Krushna Abhishek
The comedian-actor, Krushna Abhishek, already has a luxurious car collection and he recently purchased a swanky brand new Mercedes
Image: Krushna Abhishek Instagram
The Television actor-host, Karan Wahi, owns a luxurious and sleek black BMW 4 Series
Image: Karan Wahi Instagram
Karan Wahi
Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani's car collection includes an Audi Q7, BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLS 350D
Image: Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Arjun Bijlani
Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor Mohit Raina owns a luxurious Ford Endeavour
Mohit Raina
Image: Mohit Raina Instagram
Ram Kapoor has a posh car collection, which he just expanded with the addition of a swanky Blue Porsche Carrera S
Ram Kapoor
Image: Ram Kapoor Instagram
Uttaran fame Rashami Desai owns a lavish BMW and a Range Rover
Rashami Desai
Image: Rashami Desai Instagram
Ronit Roy is one of the most popular faces of the Television industry and he owns an Audi R8 Spyder V10
Ronit Roy
Image: Ronit Roy Instagram
Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Shweta Tiwari owns a swanky BMW 7 Series
Shweta Tiwari
Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
The comedian, Kapil Sharma, owns a posh Mercedes S350, a Volvo X30 and a Range Rover
Kapil Sharma
Image: Kapil Sharma Instagram
