Television

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 13, 2022

TV celebs & their swanky car collection

Heading 3

Krushna Abhishek

The comedian-actor, Krushna Abhishek, already has a luxurious car collection and he recently purchased a swanky brand new Mercedes

Image: Krushna Abhishek Instagram

The Television actor-host, Karan Wahi, owns a luxurious and sleek black BMW 4 Series

Image: Karan Wahi Instagram

Karan Wahi

Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani's car collection includes an Audi Q7, BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLS 350D

Image: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Arjun Bijlani

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor Mohit Raina owns a luxurious Ford Endeavour

Mohit Raina

Image: Mohit Raina Instagram

Ram Kapoor has a posh car collection, which he just expanded with the addition of a swanky Blue Porsche Carrera S

Ram Kapoor

Image: Ram Kapoor Instagram

Uttaran fame Rashami Desai owns a lavish BMW and a Range Rover

Rashami Desai

Image: Rashami Desai Instagram

Ronit Roy is one of the most popular faces of the Television industry and he owns an Audi R8 Spyder V10

Ronit Roy

Image: Ronit Roy Instagram

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Shweta Tiwari owns a swanky BMW 7 Series

Shweta Tiwari

Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

The comedian, Kapil Sharma, owns a posh Mercedes S350, a Volvo X30 and a Range Rover

Kapil Sharma

Image: Kapil Sharma Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs in cool cargo pants

Click Here