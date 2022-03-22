 Entertainment

 Akshat Sundrani

MAR 22, 2022

TV celebs who celebrated Holi

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain

Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The lovebirds, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, hosted a big Holi bash for their friends and family members as they marked their first Holi post marriage. Their Holi bash was a star-studded affair. The couple named their celebration "AnViKiRaasleela."

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, who are soon-to-be parents, celebrated Holi at their house. They appeared to be completely immersed in Holi colours

Image: Debina Bonnerjee Instagram

Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary

Shefali and Parag celebrated Holi together and shared wonderful pictures

Image: Shefali Jariwala Instagram

Shefali Jariwala & Parag Tyagi

The newlyweds, Mr. and Mrs. Milliron, celebrated their first Holi together after getting hitched. They appeared to be completely immersed in the colours

Video: Shama Sikander Instagram

Shama Sikander & James Milliron

Sumeet Vyas celebrated Holi with his wife Ekta Kaul and their son Ved. The Vyas family looked all smiles

Sumeet Vyas

Video: Sumeet Vyas Instagram

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy attended Ankita and Vicky's Holi bash with their baby boy, Aaravv. Their colourful faces attest to how much fun they had

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy

Image: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

Newlyweds Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera shared adorable pictures from their intimate holi celebration

Video: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Karishma Tanna & Varun Bangera

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya also attended #AnViKiRaasleela and were drenched in holi colours

Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya

Image: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Jankee Parekh enjoyed Holi with her beautiful son Sufi, whose innocence left people awestruck

Jankee Parekh

Image: Ayush Das

