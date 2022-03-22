TV celebs who celebrated Holi

The lovebirds, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, hosted a big Holi bash for their friends and family members as they marked their first Holi post marriage. Their Holi bash was a star-studded affair. The couple named their celebration "AnViKiRaasleela."
Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, who are soon-to-be parents, celebrated Holi at their house. They appeared to be completely immersed in Holi colours
Image: Debina Bonnerjee Instagram
Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary
Shefali and Parag celebrated Holi together and shared wonderful pictures
Image: Shefali Jariwala Instagram
Shefali Jariwala & Parag Tyagi
The newlyweds, Mr. and Mrs. Milliron, celebrated their first Holi together after getting hitched. They appeared to be completely immersed in the colours
Video: Shama Sikander Instagram
Shama Sikander & James Milliron
Sumeet Vyas celebrated Holi with his wife Ekta Kaul and their son Ved. The Vyas family looked all smiles
Sumeet Vyas
Video: Sumeet Vyas Instagram
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy attended Ankita and Vicky's Holi bash with their baby boy, Aaravv. Their colourful faces attest to how much fun they had
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy
Image: Anita Hassanandani Instagram
Newlyweds Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera shared adorable pictures from their intimate holi celebration
Video: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma Tanna & Varun Bangera
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya also attended #AnViKiRaasleela and were drenched in holi colours
Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Jankee Parekh enjoyed Holi with her beautiful son Sufi, whose innocence left people awestruck
Jankee Parekh
Image: Ayush Das
