Akshat Sundrani

MAR 12, 2022

 TV celebs who had interfaith marriages

Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal 

Miley Jab Hum Tum fame actors Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal married on January 25, 2016. After a six-year courtship, the couple exchanged vows. Sanaya is Parsi, whereas Mohit is Punjabi

Image: Sanaya Irani Instagram

During the shooting of their show Sasural Simar Ka, the actors fell in love with one another. The couple married on February 22, 2018. To marry Shoaib, Dipika converted her religion to Islam

Image: Dipika Kakar Instagram

Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim

Chhavi Mittal and Mohit Hussein have been married for over 17 years. Chhavi is a Hindu, whereas Mohit is a Muslim, and her parents initially opposed the inter-religious marriage. Her parents ultimately agreed and love triumphed

Image: Chhavi Mittal Instagram

Chhavi Mittal & Mohit Hussein

The couple met on the sets of TV show Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani and married in December 2016 after four years of dating. Suyyash is a Punjabi, whereas Kishwer is a Muslim

Image: Kishwer Merchantt Instagram

Kishwer Merchantt & Suyyash Rai

The pair met and fell in love in college. The couple dated for nearly a decade before marrying on December 21, 2005. Hussain is a Muslim, and Tina is a Punjabi

Hussain Kuwajerwala & Tina

Image: Hussain Kuwajerwala Instagram

In February 2013, Chahatt Khanna had married businessman Farhan Mirza. Farhan is a Muslim and Chahatt is a Punjabi. However, the two got separated in 2018

Chahatt Khanna & Farhan Mirza

Image: Chahatt Khanna Instagram 

Brent Goble and Aashka Goradia married on December 3, 2017. They dated for a few years before taking wedding vows. Brent is an American and Aashka is Gujarati

Aashka Goradia & Brent Goble

Image: Aashka Goradia Instagram

On December 27, 2013, Aamna Sharif tied the knot with her boyfriend Amit Kapoor. Atul is a Punjabi, whereas Aamna is a Muslim

Aamna Sharif and Atul Kapoor

Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram

