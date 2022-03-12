Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 12, 2022
TV celebs who had interfaith marriages
Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal
Miley Jab Hum Tum fame actors Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal married on January 25, 2016. After a six-year courtship, the couple exchanged vows. Sanaya is Parsi, whereas Mohit is Punjabi
Image: Sanaya Irani Instagram
During the shooting of their show Sasural Simar Ka, the actors fell in love with one another. The couple married on February 22, 2018. To marry Shoaib, Dipika converted her religion to Islam
Image: Dipika Kakar Instagram
Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim
Chhavi Mittal and Mohit Hussein have been married for over 17 years. Chhavi is a Hindu, whereas Mohit is a Muslim, and her parents initially opposed the inter-religious marriage. Her parents ultimately agreed and love triumphed
Image: Chhavi Mittal Instagram
Chhavi Mittal & Mohit Hussein
The couple met on the sets of TV show Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani and married in December 2016 after four years of dating. Suyyash is a Punjabi, whereas Kishwer is a Muslim
Image: Kishwer Merchantt Instagram
Kishwer Merchantt & Suyyash Rai
The pair met and fell in love in college. The couple dated for nearly a decade before marrying on December 21, 2005. Hussain is a Muslim, and Tina is a Punjabi
Hussain Kuwajerwala & Tina
Image: Hussain Kuwajerwala Instagram
In February 2013, Chahatt Khanna had married businessman Farhan Mirza. Farhan is a Muslim and Chahatt is a Punjabi. However, the two got separated in 2018
Chahatt Khanna & Farhan Mirza
Image: Chahatt Khanna Instagram
Brent Goble and Aashka Goradia married on December 3, 2017. They dated for a few years before taking wedding vows. Brent is an American and Aashka is Gujarati
Aashka Goradia & Brent Goble
Image: Aashka Goradia Instagram
On December 27, 2013, Aamna Sharif tied the knot with her boyfriend Amit Kapoor. Atul is a Punjabi, whereas Aamna is a Muslim
Aamna Sharif and Atul Kapoor
Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram
