TV celebs who starred in South films

Hitarthi Shah

MAY 21, 2023

The Kundali Bhagya actor has ventured in Telugu and Kannada films. She made her Telugu debut in 2007 with the film ‘Godava’

Shraddha Arya

Image : Shraddha Arya’s Instagram

Niti,who known for her role in Ishqbaaz, has appeared in 3 Telugu films. She made her Telugu debut with the film ‘Mem Vayasuku Vacham’ in 2012

Niti Taylor

Image : Niti Taylor’s Instagram

Avika Gor

Image : Avika Gor’s Instagram,

The Balika Vadhu fame made her Telugu debut with the film, Uyyala Jampala in 2013 for which, she had won the Best Debut award

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor rose to fame after her Tamil debut film 'Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu'. The movie did wonders at the box office after it’s release in 2013

Erica Fernandes

Image : Erica Fernandes’s Instagram

The actress known for Shaka Laka Boom Boom predominantly appeared in Tamil and Telugu films. Her debut film 'Desamuduru’ released in 2007 bagged her the Best Female Debut award

Hansika Motwani

Image : Hansika Motwani’s Instagram

The TV actor who has worked in Hindi and Punjabi Industry has also done 7 South Indian films

Jasmin Bhasin

Image : Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram

The actor who was last seen in Naagin 5 has starred in a few South films which worked out well at the box office. She played the lead in a Telugu romantic film named Nuvvu Nenu

Anita Hassanandani

Image : Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram

The Balika Vadhu actor has played the role of ghost in a horror suspense Malayalam film ‘Aparichithan’ released in 2004

Mahhi Vij

Image : Mahhi Vij’s Instagram

The Drishyam 2 actor made her Telugu debut in 2012 with the film ‘Chanakyudu’

Ishita Dutta

Image : Ishita Dutta’s Instagram

Parth recently took to his social media to share that he will soon be starring in a Telugu film. And, fans of the actor can’t keep calm!

Parth Samthaan

Image : Parth Samthaan’s Instagram

