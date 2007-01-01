The Kundali Bhagya actor has ventured in Telugu and Kannada films. She made her Telugu debut in 2007 with the film ‘Godava’
Shraddha Arya
Image : Shraddha Arya’s Instagram
Niti,who known for her role in Ishqbaaz, has appeared in 3 Telugu films. She made her Telugu debut with the film ‘Mem Vayasuku Vacham’ in 2012
Niti Taylor
Image : Niti Taylor’s Instagram
Avika Gor
Image : Avika Gor’s Instagram,
The Balika Vadhu fame made her Telugu debut with the film, Uyyala Jampala in 2013 for which, she had won the Best Debut award
The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor rose to fame after her Tamil debut film 'Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu'. The movie did wonders at the box office after it’s release in 2013
Erica Fernandes
Image : Erica Fernandes’s Instagram
The actress known for Shaka Laka Boom Boom predominantly appeared in Tamil and Telugu films. Her debut film 'Desamuduru’ released in 2007 bagged her the Best Female Debut award
Hansika Motwani
Image : Hansika Motwani’s Instagram
The TV actor who has worked in Hindi and Punjabi Industry has also done 7 South Indian films
Jasmin Bhasin
Image : Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram
The actor who was last seen in Naagin 5 has starred in a few South films which worked out well at the box office. She played the lead in a Telugu romantic film named Nuvvu Nenu
Anita Hassanandani
Image : Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram
The Balika Vadhu actor has played the role of ghost in a horror suspense Malayalam film ‘Aparichithan’ released in 2004
Mahhi Vij
Image : Mahhi Vij’s Instagram
The Drishyam 2 actor made her Telugu debut in 2012 with the film ‘Chanakyudu’
Ishita Dutta
Image : Ishita Dutta’s Instagram
Click Here
Parth recently took to his social media to share that he will soon be starring in a Telugu film. And, fans of the actor can’t keep calm!
Parth Samthaan
Image : Parth Samthaan’s Instagram