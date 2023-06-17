Heading 3

sugandha Srivastava

Entertainment

JUNE 09, 2023

10 Iconic TV Shows By Ektaa Kapoor

A groundbreaking family drama that revolves around the trials and tribulations of the Virani family, showcasing the evolving dynamics between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Image: Ektaa Kapoor Instagram 

A captivating love story that follows the lives of Anurag and Prerna, entangled in a complex web of relationships, secrets, and destiny

Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Image: Ektaa Kapoor Instagram 

This romantic drama traces the journey of Sujal and Kashish, two individuals from different backgrounds who find themselves drawn to each other amidst numerous obstacles

Kahiin Toh Hoga

Image: Ektaa Kapoor Instagram 

A supernatural fantasy series that delves into the world of shape-shifting serpents, their eternal battles, and their quest for love and revenge

Naagin

Image: Ektaa Kapoor Instagram 

Kumkum Bhagya

Image: Ektaa Kapoor Instagram 

A long-running drama centered around the trials and tribulations faced by Pragya and Abhi, as they navigate through love, misunderstandings, and family drama

Image: Ektaa Kapoor Instagram 

Pavitra Rishta

This heartwarming tale showcases the enduring bond between Archana and Manav, their love story, and the challenges they face in their journey of togetherness

A dramatic saga of love, trust, and redemption, revolving around Ishita and Raman's unconventional relationship and their struggle against various obstacles

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Image: Ektaa Kapoor Instagram 

This story follows the life of Bani, who faces numerous hardships but remains determined to protect her family and seek justice for her sister's death

Kasamh Se

Image: Ektaa Kapoor Instagram 

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

Image: Ektaa Kapoor Instagram 

A mature love story that explores the complexities of relationships, as Priya and Ram find themselves married to each other and navigate the challenges of married life

Image: Ektaa Kapoor Instagram 

A beloved comedy series that revolves around the misadventures of the quirky and chaotic Mathur family, led by the strict yet lovable Anand Mathur

Hum Paanch

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here