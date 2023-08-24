Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Entertainment

August 23, 2023

TV characters giving best friend goals 

Anchal Sahu is portraying the role of Parineet in the show Parineetii. She is a true friend and a soul sister to Neetii 

Parineet 

Image: Anchal Sahu’s Instagram 

Chirag Mehra played the role of Shardul in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3! He was a true friend to Ram when his relatives betrayed him 

Shardul 

Image: Chirag Mehra’s Instagram 

Ali Khan is playing the role of Vikram in Barsatein! He is a true friend to Reyansh, showing him the correct path 

Vikram 

Image: Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Jay Soni as Abhinav Sharma was a true friend to Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 

Abhinav 

Image: Jay Soni’s Instagram 

Zohaib Siddiqui was seen as Dhairya in the show Imlie. He was a true friend to Imlie 

Dhairya 

Image: Zohaib Siddiqui’s Instagram 

Shrenu Parikh is essaying the titular role in Maitree. She proved her friendship toward Ashish and Nandini time and again

 Maitree 

Image: Shrenu Parikh’s Instagram 

Shivangi Joshi is seen as Aradhana in Barsatein! She rebelled against her family to get Pooja married 

 Aradhana

Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram 

Samar Vermani is seen as Ehsan Contractor in Katha Ankahee. The fans adore the bond he shares with Viaan 

Ehsan

Image: Samar Vermani’s Instagram 

Ayush Viz played the role of Mohit in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai! He was a loyal friend to Naitik 

Mohit 

Image: Ayush Viz’s Instagram 

Ajay Nagrath played the role of Aditya Shekhawat in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. He was Ram Kapoor’s best friend 

 Aditya 

Image: Ajay Nagrath’s Instagram 

