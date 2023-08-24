Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
August 23, 2023
TV characters giving best friend goals
Anchal Sahu is portraying the role of Parineet in the show Parineetii. She is a true friend and a soul sister to Neetii
Parineet
Image: Anchal Sahu’s Instagram
Chirag Mehra played the role of Shardul in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3! He was a true friend to Ram when his relatives betrayed him
Shardul
Image: Chirag Mehra’s Instagram
Ali Khan is playing the role of Vikram in Barsatein! He is a true friend to Reyansh, showing him the correct path
Vikram
Image: Ali Khan’s Instagram
Jay Soni as Abhinav Sharma was a true friend to Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Abhinav
Image: Jay Soni’s Instagram
Zohaib Siddiqui was seen as Dhairya in the show Imlie. He was a true friend to Imlie
Dhairya
Image: Zohaib Siddiqui’s Instagram
Shrenu Parikh is essaying the titular role in Maitree. She proved her friendship toward Ashish and Nandini time and again
Maitree
Image: Shrenu Parikh’s Instagram
Shivangi Joshi is seen as Aradhana in Barsatein! She rebelled against her family to get Pooja married
Aradhana
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
Samar Vermani is seen as Ehsan Contractor in Katha Ankahee. The fans adore the bond he shares with Viaan
Ehsan
Image: Samar Vermani’s Instagram
Ayush Viz played the role of Mohit in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai! He was a loyal friend to Naitik
Mohit
Image: Ayush Viz’s Instagram
Ajay Nagrath played the role of Aditya Shekhawat in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. He was Ram Kapoor’s best friend
Aditya
Image: Ajay Nagrath’s Instagram
