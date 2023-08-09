Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
August 09, 2023
TV characters with one-sided love stories
Raavi’s love for Dev in the initial episodes of Pandya Store blinded her from seeing his fraud
Raavi
Image: Alice Kaushik’s Instagram
Karan Patel was seen as Mr.Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay! His love for Prerna cost him his life
Mr. Bajaj
Image: Karan Patel’s Instagram
Vivek Lamba’s heart-warming yet one-sided love for Kadamberi Devi in Barsatein moved the audiences
Vivek Lamba
Image: Sameermalhotra10’s Instagram
Fans were pleased with Preeta-Karan’s pairing in Kundali Bhagya. But Rishabh’s pure love for Preeta remained unrequited
Rishabh Luthra
Image: Manit Joura’s Instagram
Remember Shesha’s love for Rithik in the OG Naagin season? The glimpses of the same were seen in Naagin season 6
Shesha
Image: Adaa Khan’s Instagram
Aishwarya Sharma essayed the role of Paakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin! Her love for Virat was one-sided
Paakhi
Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram
Kanchi Singh played the role of Gayatri in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai. She sacrificed her love for Kartik to unite him with Naira
Gayu
Image: Kanchi Singh’s Instagram
Nishant’s true love for Misthi remained incomplete as the latter was in love with Abir Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
Nishant Maheshwari
Image: Vatsal Sheth’s Instagram
Durdhara loved Chandra immensely in Chandra Nandini. But Chandra could not reciprocate those feelings
Durdhara
Image: Saanvie Tallwar’s Instagram
Lavina Tandon loved Akbar with her heart and soul in Jodha Akbar. But the latter fell for Jodha’s kindness and her fierce attitude
Ruqaiya Sultan
Image: Lavina Tandon’s Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.