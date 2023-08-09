Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

Entertainment

August 09, 2023

TV characters with one-sided love stories

Raavi’s love for Dev in the initial episodes of Pandya Store blinded her from seeing his fraud

Raavi 

Image: Alice Kaushik’s Instagram

Karan Patel was seen as Mr.Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay! His love for Prerna cost him his life

Mr. Bajaj

Image: Karan Patel’s Instagram

Vivek Lamba’s heart-warming yet one-sided love for Kadamberi Devi in Barsatein moved the audiences

Vivek Lamba 

Image: Sameermalhotra10’s Instagram

Fans were pleased with Preeta-Karan’s pairing in Kundali Bhagya. But Rishabh’s pure love for Preeta remained unrequited 

Rishabh Luthra

Image: Manit Joura’s Instagram 

Remember Shesha’s love for Rithik in the OG Naagin season? The glimpses of the same were seen in Naagin season 6 

Shesha 

Image: Adaa Khan’s Instagram 

Aishwarya Sharma essayed the role of Paakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin! Her love for Virat was one-sided 

 Paakhi 

Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram 

Kanchi Singh played the role of Gayatri in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai. She sacrificed her love for Kartik to unite him with Naira 

Gayu 

Image: Kanchi Singh’s Instagram 

Nishant’s true love for Misthi remained incomplete as the latter was in love with Abir Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Nishant Maheshwari

Image: Vatsal Sheth’s Instagram 

Durdhara loved Chandra immensely in Chandra Nandini. But Chandra could not reciprocate those feelings 

Durdhara 

Image: Saanvie Tallwar’s Instagram 

Lavina Tandon loved Akbar with her heart and soul in Jodha Akbar. But the latter fell for Jodha’s kindness and her fierce attitude 

Ruqaiya Sultan 

Image: Lavina Tandon’s Instagram 

