Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

Entertainment

August 10, 2023

TV couples remarrying their partner 

The popular TV Jodi ‘ArShi’ got married again with all the rituals after fighting all the odds

Arnav-Khushi

Image: Barun Sobti’s Instagram

After Tejo’s unfortunate memory loss, she regains her memories as Fateh marries her again

Fateh-Tejo

Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram

Prathna married Raghu owing to Mahek’s deceit! Later, they renew their marital vows with their heart and soul 

Raghu-Prathna

Image: Shrey Mittal’s Instagram

Kartik and Naira renewed their wedding vows after fate tested them and separated them

Kartik-Naira

Image: Mohsin Khan’s Instagram

Shivaay married Anika forcefully in Ishqbaaz! He married her again to give her the deserved joy and respect 

Shivaay-Anika

Image: Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram

Karan married Preeta to take revenge. Later, Preeta marries Karan to stop his marriage with Mahira

Karan-Preeta

Image: Shraddha Arya’s Instagram

The couple were shown married when the show commenced. They married again on their 25th wedding anniversary 

Vanraj-Anupama

Image: Rupali Ganguly’s Instagram

After a forced marriage, Sai realized the importance of Virat and romantically proposed him to get married again

Virat-Sai

Image: Star Plus’ Instagram 

Shiva married Raavi again after he regained his memory and recalled all their moments together

Shiva-Raavi 

Image: Alice Kaushik’s Instagram 

Fate separated Abhi Pragya numerous times! After 25 years, they reunited and took the holy vows

Abhi-Pragya

Image: Shabir Ahulwalia’s Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here