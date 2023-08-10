Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
August 10, 2023
TV couples remarrying their partner
The popular TV Jodi ‘ArShi’ got married again with all the rituals after fighting all the odds
Arnav-Khushi
Image: Barun Sobti’s Instagram
After Tejo’s unfortunate memory loss, she regains her memories as Fateh marries her again
Fateh-Tejo
Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram
Prathna married Raghu owing to Mahek’s deceit! Later, they renew their marital vows with their heart and soul
Raghu-Prathna
Image: Shrey Mittal’s Instagram
Kartik and Naira renewed their wedding vows after fate tested them and separated them
Kartik-Naira
Image: Mohsin Khan’s Instagram
Shivaay married Anika forcefully in Ishqbaaz! He married her again to give her the deserved joy and respect
Shivaay-Anika
Image: Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram
Karan married Preeta to take revenge. Later, Preeta marries Karan to stop his marriage with Mahira
Karan-Preeta
Image: Shraddha Arya’s Instagram
The couple were shown married when the show commenced. They married again on their 25th wedding anniversary
Vanraj-Anupama
Image: Rupali Ganguly’s Instagram
After a forced marriage, Sai realized the importance of Virat and romantically proposed him to get married again
Virat-Sai
Image: Star Plus’ Instagram
Shiva married Raavi again after he regained his memory and recalled all their moments together
Shiva-Raavi
Image: Alice Kaushik’s Instagram
Fate separated Abhi Pragya numerous times! After 25 years, they reunited and took the holy vows
Abhi-Pragya
Image: Shabir Ahulwalia’s Instagram
