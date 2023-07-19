Heading 3

TV couples who deserve happy ending

Who does not remember the iconic pair of Shivaay Singh Oberoi and Anika from Ishqbaaz? The fans were devastated when they died on-screen to promote the Generation leap 

Shivaay-Anika

Image: Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram 

Sai and Virat won the hearts of the audience with their crackling chemistry in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 

Image: Star Plus’ Instagram 

 Virat-Sai 

The viewers were heartbroken when Aryan Singh Rathore and Imlie died while saving their daughter 

 Aryan-Imlie 

Image: Fahmaan Khan’s Instagram 

The fans had high hopes to see Rudra and Prathna living a happy married life in Naagin 6. But the show had something else in the store

Rudra-Prathna 

Image: Pratick Sejapl’s Instagram 

Kartik-Naira 

Image: Mohsin Khan’s Instagram 

Kartik and Naira became a household name with their amazing performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai. The audience couldn’t digest Naira’s death easily 

Image: Shabir Ahluwalia’s Instagram 

Abhishek-Pragya 

Ekta Kapoor’s Kumkum Bhagya started with the adorable chemistry of Abhi and Pragya. Sadly, their story ended abruptly after the leap

Ram and Priya’s demise in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 left the fans upset. The hit jodi made a comeback on-screen with the third season of the show

Ram-Priya 

Image: Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram 

Rudraksh-Preesha or Samrat-Nayantara, the couple was separated by circumstances and death on the show 

 Rudraksh-Preesha 

Image: Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Instagram 

 Veeranshu-Bani

Image: Sharad Malhotra’s Instagram 

The fifth season of the Naagin franchise amazed the audience with the tantalizing chemistry between Veer and Bani 

Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram 

The viewers were shaken when Jasmine killed Fateh and Tejo in a car accident in Udaariyaan 

Fateh-Tejo 

