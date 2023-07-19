Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JULY 19, 2023
TV couples who deserve happy ending
Who does not remember the iconic pair of Shivaay Singh Oberoi and Anika from Ishqbaaz? The fans were devastated when they died on-screen to promote the Generation leap
Shivaay-Anika
Image: Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram
Sai and Virat won the hearts of the audience with their crackling chemistry in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Image: Star Plus’ Instagram
Virat-Sai
The viewers were heartbroken when Aryan Singh Rathore and Imlie died while saving their daughter
Aryan-Imlie
Image: Fahmaan Khan’s Instagram
The fans had high hopes to see Rudra and Prathna living a happy married life in Naagin 6. But the show had something else in the store
Rudra-Prathna
Image: Pratick Sejapl’s Instagram
Kartik-Naira
Image: Mohsin Khan’s Instagram
Kartik and Naira became a household name with their amazing performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai. The audience couldn’t digest Naira’s death easily
Image: Shabir Ahluwalia’s Instagram
Abhishek-Pragya
Ekta Kapoor’s Kumkum Bhagya started with the adorable chemistry of Abhi and Pragya. Sadly, their story ended abruptly after the leap
Ram and Priya’s demise in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 left the fans upset. The hit jodi made a comeback on-screen with the third season of the show
Ram-Priya
Image: Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram
Rudraksh-Preesha or Samrat-Nayantara, the couple was separated by circumstances and death on the show
Rudraksh-Preesha
Image: Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Instagram
Veeranshu-Bani
Image: Sharad Malhotra’s Instagram
The fifth season of the Naagin franchise amazed the audience with the tantalizing chemistry between Veer and Bani
Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram
The viewers were shaken when Jasmine killed Fateh and Tejo in a car accident in Udaariyaan
Fateh-Tejo
