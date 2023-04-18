APRIL 18, 2023
Television couples who married their co-stars
Image Smriti Khanna Instagram
Smriti and Gautam met on the sets of 'Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi' and gradually they became fond of each other. Gautam proposed to her in Goa and the couple tied the knot in 2017. They welcomed their first child, Anayka, in April, 2020
Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta
Image: Debina Bonnerjee Instagram
Gurmeet and Debina first met in 2006 and later they worked together in the TV show “Ramayana” where they fell in love with each other. After a courtship period of 5 years they finally tied the knot on February 15, 2011
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee
Sanaya and Mohit met each other on the sets of “Miley Jab Hum Tum” in 2008.They secretly dated for 7 years and finally married each other in a grand ceremony on January 25, 2016
Image: Sanaya Irani Instagram
Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal
Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love on the sets of “Sasural Simar Ka” when they were shooting together. Dipika was married at the time she met Shoaib but was ready to get divorced as the marriage wasn’t working out well. They both later got happily married on February 22, 2018.
Image: Shoaib Ibrahim Instagram
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim
Image: Sargun Mehta Instagram
Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta met on the set of Zee TV’s show “ 12/24 Karol Bagh”. Later, when they started playing the roles of husband and wife, Sargun realised they were really similar. They got attracted to each other and started dating. Soon, Ravi proposed Sargun and that’s how they got married on December 7, 2013
Divyanka and Vivek both were working together in "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein" when they fell in love. They worked hard to make their relationship sustain longer and got married on July 14, 2016
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya
Hiten and Gauri first met on the sets of Kutumb which was aired in 2001. The on-screen love-hate relationship turned into an off-screen relationship. They both tied the knot on April 29 in 2004
Image: Hiten Tejwani Instagram
Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan
Ram and Gautami met on the sets of “Ghar Ek Mandir”. Both have poles apart personalities but the cliche of “opposites attract” worked for them. Before they knew it they were in love and got hitched for life on February 14 in 2003
Image: Ram Kapoor Instagram
Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor
Gautam and Pankhuri surprised the fans with their engagement in October 2017. The actors who fell in love on the sets of Suryaputra Karn tied the knot on February 5, 2018 and are soon to be parents
Image: Pankhuri Awasthy Instagram
Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy
Famous Indian TV actor Manav met Shweta during Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and they got married in 2004
Image: Manav Gohil Instagram
Manav Gohil & Shweta Kawaatra
