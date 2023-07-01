Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

entertainment

JULY 01, 2023

TV dramas with
look-alike characters 

Remember when the fans were devastated by the death of Naira in the show? The makers reintroduced Shivangi Joshi as Sirat

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai 

Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram 

The fans were upset over the death track of Karan. But Shaleen was back as Balli and later both his characters were seen together for a brief span 

Image: Shaleen Malhotra’s Instagram

Ziddi Dil Maane Na 

The viewers were so pleased with the Meet Hooda and Meet Alhawat jodi that Shagun’s character was revamped as Manmeet Sangwan in the show 

Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet 

Image: Shagun Pandey’s Instagram 

The beloved Gopi Bahu was in trauma by the death of her husband Ahem Modi but after a break, Mohammad Nazim was onboard again with Jaggi’s character 

Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa

Image: Mohammad Nazim Khilji’s Instagram

Ishqbaaz 

Image: Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram 

Nakuul Mehta gained a huge fanbase with the portrayal of Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz but he also played the role of a lookalike Maahi and won hearts 

Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram 

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal 

Though this TV show faced some challenges, Reem did a commendable job playing the roles of Eisha Singh and her doppelganger Kavya 

Aalisha Panwar is appreciated to date for her contrasting roles of Aarohi Kashyap and Tara Raichand in the show 

 Ishq Mein Marjawan 

Image: Aalisha Panwar’s Instagram 

The fans were not pleased with Abhishek Verma’s character development as Aditya Bhalla in the show. But the actor redeemed himself with the role of Yug 

 Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 

Image: Abhishek Verma’s Instagram 

Udaan

Image: Vijayendra Kumeria’s Instagram 

The on-screen pair of Suraj and Chakor was adored by the fans! But the death of Suraj did not sit well with the fans. Later, Kumeria was introduced as Raghav Khanna in the show 

Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram 

The viewers were shaken by the demise of Tejo on the show. Later, the storyline was revamped with the introduction of Tanya but it was not liked by the audience

Udaariyaan 

