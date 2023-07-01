Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
entertainment
JULY 01, 2023
TV dramas with
look-alike characters
Remember when the fans were devastated by the death of Naira in the show? The makers reintroduced Shivangi Joshi as Sirat
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
The fans were upset over the death track of Karan. But Shaleen was back as Balli and later both his characters were seen together for a brief span
Image: Shaleen Malhotra’s Instagram
Ziddi Dil Maane Na
The viewers were so pleased with the Meet Hooda and Meet Alhawat jodi that Shagun’s character was revamped as Manmeet Sangwan in the show
Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet
Image: Shagun Pandey’s Instagram
The beloved Gopi Bahu was in trauma by the death of her husband Ahem Modi but after a break, Mohammad Nazim was onboard again with Jaggi’s character
Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa
Image: Mohammad Nazim Khilji’s Instagram
Ishqbaaz
Image: Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram
Nakuul Mehta gained a huge fanbase with the portrayal of Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz but he also played the role of a lookalike Maahi and won hearts
Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal
Though this TV show faced some challenges, Reem did a commendable job playing the roles of Eisha Singh and her doppelganger Kavya
Aalisha Panwar is appreciated to date for her contrasting roles of Aarohi Kashyap and Tara Raichand in the show
Ishq Mein Marjawan
Image: Aalisha Panwar’s Instagram
The fans were not pleased with Abhishek Verma’s character development as Aditya Bhalla in the show. But the actor redeemed himself with the role of Yug
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Image: Abhishek Verma’s Instagram
Udaan
Image: Vijayendra Kumeria’s Instagram
The on-screen pair of Suraj and Chakor was adored by the fans! But the death of Suraj did not sit well with the fans. Later, Kumeria was introduced as Raghav Khanna in the show
Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram
The viewers were shaken by the demise of Tejo on the show. Later, the storyline was revamped with the introduction of Tanya but it was not liked by the audience
Udaariyaan
