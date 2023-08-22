Heading 3

 Shruti Mehta 

Entertainment

August 22, 2023

TV heroes with swanky on-screen names 

Nakuul Mehta has risen to fame with his role as Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz 

Shivaay Singh Oberoi 

Image: Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram 

Barun Sobti is known for his iconic role of Arnav Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? 

Arnav Singh Raizada 

Image: Barun Sobti’s Instagram 

Vijayendra Kumeria essays the role of Angad Singh Brar in Teri Meri Doriyaann airing on Star Plus 

Angad Singh Brar 

Image: Vijayendra Kumeria’s Instagram 

Fahmaan Khan won the hearts of the audiences with his role as Aryan Singh Rathore in Imlie

Aryan Singh Rathore 

Image: Adnan Khan’s Instagram 

Arjun Bijlani swooned the fans with his portrayal of Rithik Raheja in the OG season of Naagin

Rithik Raheja 

Image: Fahmaan Khan’s Instagram 

Harshad Chopda swooned the viewers with his complex character of Abhimanyu Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai 

Abhimanyu Birla 

Image: Harshad Chopda’s Instagram

Adnan Khan as Viaan Raghuvashi has charmed the audiences in Sony TV’s Katha Ankahee 

Viaan Raghuvanshi 

Image: Adnan Khan’s Instagram 

Kushal Tandon captured the attention of his fans with his role as Reyansh Lamba in Barsatein- Mausam Pyar Ka 

Reyansh Lamba 

Image: Kushal Tandon’s Instagram 

Pearl V Puri portrayed the role of the charming Mahir Sehgal in Naagin Season 3

Mahir Sehgal 

Image: Pearl Puri’s Instagram 

Parth Samthaan’s character as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan impressed his fans 

Manik Malhotra

Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram 

