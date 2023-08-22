Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
August 22, 2023
TV heroes with swanky on-screen names
Nakuul Mehta has risen to fame with his role as Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz
Shivaay Singh Oberoi
Image: Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram
Barun Sobti is known for his iconic role of Arnav Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?
Arnav Singh Raizada
Image: Barun Sobti’s Instagram
Vijayendra Kumeria essays the role of Angad Singh Brar in Teri Meri Doriyaann airing on Star Plus
Angad Singh Brar
Image: Vijayendra Kumeria’s Instagram
Fahmaan Khan won the hearts of the audiences with his role as Aryan Singh Rathore in Imlie
Aryan Singh Rathore
Image: Adnan Khan’s Instagram
Arjun Bijlani swooned the fans with his portrayal of Rithik Raheja in the OG season of Naagin
Rithik Raheja
Image: Fahmaan Khan’s Instagram
Harshad Chopda swooned the viewers with his complex character of Abhimanyu Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai
Abhimanyu Birla
Image: Harshad Chopda’s Instagram
Adnan Khan as Viaan Raghuvashi has charmed the audiences in Sony TV’s Katha Ankahee
Viaan Raghuvanshi
Image: Adnan Khan’s Instagram
Kushal Tandon captured the attention of his fans with his role as Reyansh Lamba in Barsatein- Mausam Pyar Ka
Reyansh Lamba
Image: Kushal Tandon’s Instagram
Pearl V Puri portrayed the role of the charming Mahir Sehgal in Naagin Season 3
Mahir Sehgal
Image: Pearl Puri’s Instagram
Parth Samthaan’s character as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan impressed his fans
Manik Malhotra
Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
