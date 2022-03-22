Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 22, 2022
Heading 3
TV pairs whose separation made headlines
Varun Sood & Divya Agarwal
Image: Varun Sood Instagram
Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal separated on March 6, 2022, after four years of dating. After the news of their split made headlines, fans were stunned and disheartened
Divya took to her social media handle to tell the news, and Varun soon followed with "Always and forever" in a separate tweet
Image: Varun Sood Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi and Sharad Malhotra separated after dating each other for almost eight years in 2013
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi & Sharad Malhotra
The pair met on the sets of Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and their romance painted the town red. Everyone was taken aback by their split
Image: Sharad Malhotra Instagram
Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora separated after being together for a decade. The couple had been together since 2009 and decided to call it quits in 2020. The actress resorted to social media to announce her breakup
Pooja Gor & Raj Singh Arora
Image: Pooja Gor Instagram
Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali married in 2012 after several years of courtship. They became parents to a baby girl named Ayra through surrogacy in August 2020
Image: Aamir Ali Instagram
Aamir Ali & Sanjeeda Sheikh
After eight years of marriage, the couple separated due to differences
Image: Aamir Ali Instagram
Rithvik Dhanjani & Asha Negi
Image: Pinkvilla
Rithvik and Asha met and fell in love on the sets of their show Pavitra Rishta. The couple dated for six years before splitting up in 2020
Image: Juhi Parmar Instagram
After almost a decade of marriage, Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff parted ways. They married in February 2009. In July 2018, they were granted a divorce
Juhi Parmar & Sachin Shroff
Image: Raqesh Bapat Instagram
Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat tied the knot in 2011. Seven years later, the two parted ways and got divorced
Ridhi Dogra & Raqesh Bapat
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Star kids with both parents' surnames