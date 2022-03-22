Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 22, 2022

Heading 3

TV pairs whose separation made headlines

Varun Sood & Divya Agarwal

Image: Varun Sood Instagram

Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal separated on March 6, 2022, after four years of dating. After the news of their split made headlines, fans were stunned and disheartened

Divya took to her social media handle to tell the news, and Varun soon followed with "Always and forever" in a separate tweet

Image: Varun Sood Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi and Sharad Malhotra separated after dating each other for almost eight years in 2013

Image: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi & Sharad Malhotra

The pair met on the sets of Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and their romance painted the town red. Everyone was taken aback by their split

Image: Sharad Malhotra Instagram

Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora separated after being together for a decade. The couple had been together since 2009 and decided to call it quits in 2020. The actress resorted to social media to announce her breakup

Pooja Gor & Raj Singh Arora

Image: Pooja Gor Instagram

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali married in 2012 after several years of courtship. They became parents to a baby girl named Ayra through surrogacy in August 2020

Image: Aamir Ali Instagram

Aamir Ali & Sanjeeda Sheikh

After eight years of marriage, the couple separated due to differences

Image: Aamir Ali Instagram

Rithvik Dhanjani & Asha Negi

Image: Pinkvilla

Rithvik and Asha met and fell in love on the sets of their show Pavitra Rishta. The couple dated for six years before splitting up in 2020

 Image: Juhi Parmar Instagram

After almost a decade of marriage, Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff parted ways. They married in February 2009. In July 2018, they were granted a divorce

Juhi Parmar & Sachin Shroff

Image: Raqesh Bapat Instagram

Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat tied the knot in 2011. Seven years later, the two parted ways and got divorced

Ridhi Dogra & Raqesh Bapat

