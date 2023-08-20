Heading 3

August 20, 2023

TV serials featuring domestic violence 

This serial bought up the issue and sufferings of domestic violence with the characters of Keerti and Shefali 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai 

Image: Nisha Nagpal’s Instagram 

The recent track of Anupamaa features Adhik abusing Pakhi, both physically and mentally 

Anupamaa 

Image: Adhik Mehta’s Instagram 

This show is a recent addition to the Star Plus channel! It shows how Garv harasses Titli and later on cares for her 

Titli 

Image: Avinash Mishra’s Instagram 

This show featured Pusha as a victim of domestic violence! She breaks free from her abusive marriage and brings up her 3 children alone 

Pushpa Impossible

Image: Karuna Pandey’s Instagram

This fan-favorite show featured domestic violence where Adi slapped Aliya as she refused to sign the divorce papers 

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 

Image: Krishna Mukherjee’s Instagram 

This show highlighted the mindstate and struggle of a woman suffering from domestic abuse

 Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 

Image: Drashti Dhami’s Instagram 

Shamsher Singh Vaghela beat up his wife owing to their son liking feminine chores and doing them too

Roop- Mard Ka Naya Swaroop 

Image: Yash Tonk’s Instagram 

The show features how Urmi’s dreams are crushed by Samrat! But she makes the tough decision of fighting back 

 Doli Armaano Ki 

Image: Neha Marda’s Instagram 

This show depicted the plight of Jhanvi who was tortured by her husband. It also highlighted the sensitive topic of marital rape 

Dil Se Di Dua…Saubhagyavati Bhava

Image: Karanvir Bohra’s Instagram 

Raja rapes Jr. Madhubala and even physically tortures her thinking her to be the cause of death of a dear one 

Madhubala…Ek Ishq Ek Junoon 

Image: Vivian Dsena’s Instagram 

