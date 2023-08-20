Heading 3
August 20, 2023
TV serials featuring domestic violence
This serial bought up the issue and sufferings of domestic violence with the characters of Keerti and Shefali
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai
Image: Nisha Nagpal’s Instagram
The recent track of Anupamaa features Adhik abusing Pakhi, both physically and mentally
Anupamaa
Image: Adhik Mehta’s Instagram
This show is a recent addition to the Star Plus channel! It shows how Garv harasses Titli and later on cares for her
Titli
Image: Avinash Mishra’s Instagram
This show featured Pusha as a victim of domestic violence! She breaks free from her abusive marriage and brings up her 3 children alone
Pushpa Impossible
Image: Karuna Pandey’s Instagram
This fan-favorite show featured domestic violence where Adi slapped Aliya as she refused to sign the divorce papers
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Image: Krishna Mukherjee’s Instagram
This show highlighted the mindstate and struggle of a woman suffering from domestic abuse
Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka
Image: Drashti Dhami’s Instagram
Shamsher Singh Vaghela beat up his wife owing to their son liking feminine chores and doing them too
Roop- Mard Ka Naya Swaroop
Image: Yash Tonk’s Instagram
The show features how Urmi’s dreams are crushed by Samrat! But she makes the tough decision of fighting back
Doli Armaano Ki
Image: Neha Marda’s Instagram
This show depicted the plight of Jhanvi who was tortured by her husband. It also highlighted the sensitive topic of marital rape
Dil Se Di Dua…Saubhagyavati Bhava
Image: Karanvir Bohra’s Instagram
Raja rapes Jr. Madhubala and even physically tortures her thinking her to be the cause of death of a dear one
Madhubala…Ek Ishq Ek Junoon
Image: Vivian Dsena’s Instagram
