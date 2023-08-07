Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

August 07, 2023

TV Shows featuring Rebirth track 

Ekta Kapoor is known for introducing interesting twists to her storyline. The protagonists of this drama take rebirth to complete their love story and put an end to evil 

Naagin 3

Image: Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram

Kasam is an emotional drama where the female lead loses her life to save the hero. Later, she is reborn to put an end to his miseries

Kasam - Tere Pyaar Ki

Image: Kratika Sengar Dheer’s Instagram

This contemporary show features the reincarnation of the devil and the angel to fight each other and save the world 

Bekaboo

Image: Eisha Singh’s Instagram 

Another Naagin season? This one is a bit different! The rebirth of the protagonists signifies the end of the curse that the divine entity pronounced upon the female lead 

Naagin 5

Image: Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram

The couple met their end as they were backstabbed by someone close! The same faces take a new identity to punish the culprit

Zindagi Ki Mehek

Image: Sammiksha Jaiswwal’s Instagram

This drama revolved around a widow and an enthusiastic guy. The hero fell for the heroine who was quite elder than him. The trouble commenced and continued even in their second birth 

Aapke Aa Jane Se

Image: Suhasi Dhami’s Instagram

A generation leap and now rebirth? Drama does not seem to cease this season! The female lead is reborn to seek revenge for the brutal murder of her family 

Naagin 6

Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram

The protagonists die at the hands of evil spirits. Their rebirth puts an end to evil, thus marking the victory of good 

Qayaamat Ki Raat

Image: Karishma Tanna Bangera’s Instagram

Rebirth is even more interesting when the roles are reversed. A princess becomes a commoner and a street boy is now a privileged prince

Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga

Image: Ashi Singh’s Instagram

The heroine kills herself to escape the clutches of her stalker and reunite with her true love in spirit! But tragic endings are not fans’ favorite, right? Thus the rebirth 

Ek Deewana Tha

Image: Donal Bisht’s Instagram

