Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
August 07, 2023
TV Shows featuring Rebirth track
Ekta Kapoor is known for introducing interesting twists to her storyline. The protagonists of this drama take rebirth to complete their love story and put an end to evil
Naagin 3
Image: Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram
Kasam is an emotional drama where the female lead loses her life to save the hero. Later, she is reborn to put an end to his miseries
Kasam - Tere Pyaar Ki
Image: Kratika Sengar Dheer’s Instagram
This contemporary show features the reincarnation of the devil and the angel to fight each other and save the world
Bekaboo
Image: Eisha Singh’s Instagram
Another Naagin season? This one is a bit different! The rebirth of the protagonists signifies the end of the curse that the divine entity pronounced upon the female lead
Naagin 5
Image: Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram
The couple met their end as they were backstabbed by someone close! The same faces take a new identity to punish the culprit
Zindagi Ki Mehek
Image: Sammiksha Jaiswwal’s Instagram
This drama revolved around a widow and an enthusiastic guy. The hero fell for the heroine who was quite elder than him. The trouble commenced and continued even in their second birth
Aapke Aa Jane Se
Image: Suhasi Dhami’s Instagram
A generation leap and now rebirth? Drama does not seem to cease this season! The female lead is reborn to seek revenge for the brutal murder of her family
Naagin 6
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
The protagonists die at the hands of evil spirits. Their rebirth puts an end to evil, thus marking the victory of good
Qayaamat Ki Raat
Image: Karishma Tanna Bangera’s Instagram
Rebirth is even more interesting when the roles are reversed. A princess becomes a commoner and a street boy is now a privileged prince
Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga
Image: Ashi Singh’s Instagram
The heroine kills herself to escape the clutches of her stalker and reunite with her true love in spirit! But tragic endings are not fans’ favorite, right? Thus the rebirth
Ek Deewana Tha
Image: Donal Bisht’s Instagram
