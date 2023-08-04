Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
August 04, 2023
TV shows romanticizing forced marriage
The fans still remember the iconic Jodi of Shivika! But Shivaay forced Anika to get married to him
Ishqbaaz
Image: Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram
The crackling chemistry of Arnav Singh Raizada and Khushi Kumari Gupta cannot be forgotten! But their marriage was not conducted with respect
Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Do?
Image: Barun Sobti’s Instagram
The sizzling Jodi of Shiva and Raavi is adored by the fans. But neither of them wanted to tie the knot
Pandya Store
Image: Alice Kaushik’s Instagram
The Jodi of Angad and Sahiba is winning hearts! But their marriage was a compromise that neither of them desired
Teri Meri Doriyaann
Image: Himanshi Parashar’s Instagram
The audience gave immense love to Fateh and Tejo. But Fateh’s initial behavior with Tejo was not liked by the fans
Udaariyaan
Image: Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary’s Instagram
Drishti married Rakshit by swapping places with Divya. This was romanticized by their amazing chemistry
Divya-Drishti
Image: Sana Sayyad’s Instagram
The fans were delighted when Karan swapped places with Prithvi to marry Preeta. But he intended to humiliate her
Kundali Bhagya
Image: Shraddha Arya’s Instagram
Aryan Singh Rathore forced Imlie to tie the knot with him. But their heated arguments bridged the distance between them
Imlie
Image: Fahmaan Khan’s Instagram
The viewers were in awe of the chemistry that Aman and Roshni shared on-screen. But Aman did not take Roshni’s consent for marriage
Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!
Image: Vikram Singh Chauhan’s Instagram
The Jodi of Sairat will always be remembered for their tantalizing chemistry! But they did not learn to understand and respect each other till the very end
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Image: Star Plus’ Instagram
