Shruti Mehta

Entertainment

August 04, 2023

TV shows romanticizing forced marriage 

The fans still remember the iconic Jodi of Shivika! But Shivaay forced Anika to get married to him

Ishqbaaz

Image: Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram 

The crackling chemistry of Arnav Singh Raizada and Khushi Kumari Gupta cannot be forgotten! But their marriage was not conducted with respect 

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Do?

Image: Barun Sobti’s Instagram 

The sizzling Jodi of Shiva and Raavi is adored by the fans. But neither of them wanted to tie the knot

Pandya Store

Image: Alice Kaushik’s Instagram

The Jodi of Angad and Sahiba is winning hearts! But their marriage was a compromise that neither of them desired

Teri Meri Doriyaann

Image: Himanshi Parashar’s Instagram 

The audience gave immense love to Fateh and Tejo. But Fateh’s initial behavior with Tejo was not liked by the fans

Udaariyaan

Image: Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary’s Instagram

Drishti married Rakshit by swapping places with Divya. This was romanticized by their amazing chemistry

Divya-Drishti

Image: Sana Sayyad’s Instagram

The fans were delighted when Karan swapped places with Prithvi to marry Preeta. But he intended to humiliate her

Kundali Bhagya

Image: Shraddha Arya’s Instagram

Aryan Singh Rathore forced Imlie to tie the knot with him. But their heated arguments bridged the distance between them

Imlie

Image: Fahmaan Khan’s Instagram

The viewers were in awe of the chemistry that Aman and Roshni shared on-screen. But Aman did not take Roshni’s consent for marriage

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!

Image: Vikram Singh Chauhan’s Instagram

The Jodi of Sairat will always be remembered for their tantalizing chemistry! But they did not learn to understand and respect each other till the very end

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Image: Star Plus’ Instagram

