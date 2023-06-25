Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

 Entertainment

JUNE 25, 2023

TV shows with hate-to-love plots 

Did someone say a hate-to-love story? It reminds the audience of the iconic pair of Khushi Kumari Gupta and Arnav Singh Raizada 

iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?

Image: Barun Sobti’s Instagram 

This show revolved around three stories which started with hate and embarked on a beautiful journey of finding love 

Image: Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram 

 Ishqbaaz 

This daily soap started with a misunderstanding and hatred of Abhishek Prem Mehra but later he fell irrevocably in love with Pragya 

Kumkum Bhagya 

Image: Shabir Ahluwalia’s Instagram 

Another pair that defines a hate-to-love story is Kalyani and Malhar. Watch Tujhse Hai Raabta to see how hatred converts to concern and love 

Tujhse Hai Raabta 

Image: Sehban Azim’s Instagram 

Jodha Akbar 

Image: Paridhi Sharma’s Instagram 

This historical drama features how Jodha and Akbar overcome their hate and find love in one another 

Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram 

 Udaariyaan 

Embark on a journey with Fateh and Tejo as they turn a marriage of compromise and lies into love 

Witness the sizzling Hate-love chemistry of Manik and Nandini as they become each other’s center of the universe 

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan

Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram 

When misunderstanding, revenge, and lies shine, how does true love win? See Yeh Hai Chahatein to know Rudraksha (Samrat) and Preesha’s (Nayan) story 

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Image: Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Instagram 

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya

Image: Gia Manek’s Instagram 

How an angry Ahem overcomes his hate for his forced wife Gopi is an interesting watch in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 

Image: Fahmaan Khan’s Instagram 

This show is about the journey of Imlie as she falls in love with Aryan, her second husband after they dessert their hate for each other 

Imlie 

