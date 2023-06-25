Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JUNE 25, 2023
TV shows with hate-to-love plots
Did someone say a hate-to-love story? It reminds the audience of the iconic pair of Khushi Kumari Gupta and Arnav Singh Raizada
iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?
Image: Barun Sobti’s Instagram
This show revolved around three stories which started with hate and embarked on a beautiful journey of finding love
Image: Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram
Ishqbaaz
This daily soap started with a misunderstanding and hatred of Abhishek Prem Mehra but later he fell irrevocably in love with Pragya
Kumkum Bhagya
Image: Shabir Ahluwalia’s Instagram
Another pair that defines a hate-to-love story is Kalyani and Malhar. Watch Tujhse Hai Raabta to see how hatred converts to concern and love
Tujhse Hai Raabta
Image: Sehban Azim’s Instagram
Jodha Akbar
Image: Paridhi Sharma’s Instagram
This historical drama features how Jodha and Akbar overcome their hate and find love in one another
Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram
Udaariyaan
Embark on a journey with Fateh and Tejo as they turn a marriage of compromise and lies into love
Witness the sizzling Hate-love chemistry of Manik and Nandini as they become each other’s center of the universe
Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan
Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
When misunderstanding, revenge, and lies shine, how does true love win? See Yeh Hai Chahatein to know Rudraksha (Samrat) and Preesha’s (Nayan) story
Yeh Hai Chahatein
Image: Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Instagram
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
Image: Gia Manek’s Instagram
How an angry Ahem overcomes his hate for his forced wife Gopi is an interesting watch in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
Image: Fahmaan Khan’s Instagram
This show is about the journey of Imlie as she falls in love with Aryan, her second husband after they dessert their hate for each other
Imlie
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.