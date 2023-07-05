Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
July 05, 2023
TV shows with obsessive lovers
Remember Karan Khanna as Daksh in Ishqbaaz? He was too sweet in the beginning but gradually he became obsessed with Anika and started torturing her
Ishqbaaz
Image: Karan Khanna’s Instagram
Vikrant, KaranVeer Mehra, killed his own wife and hurt his daughter. He also separated Sayuri from her newborn daughter and Krishna, her husband
Image: KaranVeer Mehra’s Instagram
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa
The audience witnessed Karan Suchak as Jai and his transition from Vidhi Raichand’s boss to her obsessive lover in this show
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho
Image: Karan Suchak’s Instagram
The show Anupamaa has been featuring high-voltage drama as Maya, Chhavi Pandey, is obsessed with Anuj and wishes to separate him from Anupama
Anupamaa
Image: Chhavi Pandey’s Instagram
Pinjara Khubsurati Ka
Image: Sahill Uppal’s Instagram
Omkar, Sahill Uppal, pretended to be sweet and understanding but he was obsessed with Mayura’s beauty and wanted her just for himself
Image: Zain Imam’s Instagram
Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan
Agastya, Zain Imam, was Paakhi’s best friend but he was obsessed with her and wished to protect her from all the harm
Remember Shikha Singh as Aliya Mehra? She wanted Purab all for herself and tormented Bulbul so she can stay away from Purab
Kumkum Bhagya
Image: Shikha Singh Shah’s Instagram
Hina Khan’s fans were thrilled to see Hina as Komolika! She did planning and plottings to separate Anurag and Prerna
Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Image: Hina Khan’s Instagram
Rab Se Hai Dua
Image: Richa Rathore’s Instagram
Ghazal, Richa Rathore, married Haider deceitfully and became his second wife! She is now competing with his first wife to gain his love
Image: Mayuri Deshmukh’s Instagram
Aditya fell in love with Imlie but Malini, Mayuri Deshmukh, couldn’t stand this and tried every possible move to separate them
Imlie
