Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

 Entertainment

July 05, 2023

TV shows with obsessive lovers 

Remember Karan Khanna as Daksh in Ishqbaaz? He was too sweet in the beginning but gradually he became obsessed with Anika and started torturing her 

Ishqbaaz 

Image: Karan Khanna’s Instagram 

Vikrant, KaranVeer Mehra, killed his own wife and hurt his daughter. He also separated Sayuri from her newborn daughter and Krishna, her husband 

Image: KaranVeer Mehra’s Instagram 

 Woh Toh Hai Albelaa

The audience witnessed Karan Suchak as Jai and his transition from Vidhi Raichand’s boss to her obsessive lover in this show 

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho 

Image: Karan Suchak’s Instagram 

The show Anupamaa has been featuring high-voltage drama as Maya, Chhavi Pandey, is obsessed with Anuj and wishes to separate him from Anupama 

Anupamaa 

Image: Chhavi Pandey’s Instagram 

Pinjara Khubsurati Ka 

Image: Sahill Uppal’s Instagram

Omkar, Sahill Uppal, pretended to be sweet and understanding but he was obsessed with Mayura’s beauty and wanted her just for himself 

Image: Zain Imam’s Instagram 

Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan 

Agastya, Zain Imam, was Paakhi’s best friend but he was obsessed with her and wished to protect her from all the harm 

Remember Shikha Singh as Aliya Mehra? She wanted Purab all for herself and tormented Bulbul so she can stay away from Purab

Kumkum Bhagya 

Image: Shikha Singh Shah’s Instagram 

Hina Khan’s fans were thrilled to see Hina as Komolika! She did planning and plottings to separate Anurag and Prerna

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 

Image: Hina Khan’s Instagram 

Rab Se Hai Dua 

Image: Richa Rathore’s Instagram 

Ghazal, Richa Rathore, married Haider deceitfully and became his second wife! She is now competing with his first wife to gain his love 

Image: Mayuri Deshmukh’s Instagram 

Aditya fell in love with Imlie but Malini, Mayuri Deshmukh, couldn’t stand this and tried every possible move to separate them 

Imlie 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here