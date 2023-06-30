Heading 3
TV shows with similar plots
Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off share too many common plots. Love triangles, pregnancy followed by leaps, generation leaps, and many more
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Image: Shraddha Arya’s Instagram
A forced marriage, hate turning into love, and a story of three brothers? Watch these two thrilling ITV dramas
Image: Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram
Ishqbaaz & Teri Meri Doriyaann
See Prachi and Pratiksha fight the world to gain the love of their respective spouses and in-laws in these dramas
Kumkum Bhagya & Dharampatnii
Image: Krishna Kaul’s Instagram
Both these shows witnessed high-voltage drama when Abhi-Pragya and Rishi-Tanuja had a fallout, followed by a leap. But both the leads were unaware of their pregnancies before the leap
Kumkum Bhagya & Kasam
Image: Shabir Ahluwalia’s Instagram
Kumkum Bhagya & Bhagya Lakshmi
Image: Rohit Suchanti’s Instagram
See these daily soaps to witness Pragya and Lakshmi fight the lover of their respective husbands to gain their love and respect
Image: Simba Nagpal’s Instagram
Kundali Bhagya & Naagin 6
These dramas share a common twist of groom swap! Karan swapped places with Prithvi to marry Preeta and in Naagin 6, Rishabh deceives his brother to marry Pratha
In both these dramas, the female leads, Tanuja and Sahiba falsely claim to be pregnant to save the reputation of the daughters of the family
Kasam & Teri Meri Doriyaann
Image: Himanshi Parashar’s Instagram
These Star Plus shows have gone through a generation leap to reform the plot and introduce new characters
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai & Yeh Hai Chahatein
Image: Pranali Rathod’s Instagram
Anupama & Imlie
Image: Fahmaan Khan’s Instagram
Imlie and Anupama share a soulful plot of the female leads finding true love in their second marriages when their first marriage failed owing to cheating husbands
Image: Shaheer Sheikh’s Instagram
Watch how Krishna-Sayuri and Shiva-Raavi fall irrevocably in love after their name-sake marriage to fulfill familial responsibilities and promises
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa & Pandya Store
