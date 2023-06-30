Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

 Entertainment

JUNE 30, 2023

TV shows with similar plots 

Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off share too many common plots. Love triangles, pregnancy followed by leaps, generation leaps, and many more 

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya 

Image: Shraddha Arya’s Instagram

A forced marriage, hate turning into love, and a story of three brothers? Watch these two thrilling ITV dramas 

Image: Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram

Ishqbaaz & Teri Meri Doriyaann 

See Prachi and Pratiksha fight the world to gain the love of their respective spouses and in-laws in these dramas 

Kumkum Bhagya & Dharampatnii 

Image: Krishna Kaul’s Instagram

Both these shows witnessed high-voltage drama when Abhi-Pragya and Rishi-Tanuja had a fallout, followed by a leap. But both the leads were unaware of their pregnancies before the leap

Kumkum Bhagya & Kasam 

Image: Shabir Ahluwalia’s Instagram 

Kumkum Bhagya & Bhagya Lakshmi 

Image: Rohit Suchanti’s Instagram 

See these daily soaps to witness Pragya and Lakshmi fight the lover of their respective husbands to gain their love and respect 

Image: Simba Nagpal’s Instagram

Kundali Bhagya & Naagin 6

These dramas share a common twist of groom swap! Karan swapped places with Prithvi to marry Preeta and in Naagin 6, Rishabh deceives his brother to marry Pratha

In both these dramas, the female leads, Tanuja and Sahiba falsely claim to be pregnant to save the reputation of the daughters of the family 

Kasam & Teri Meri Doriyaann 

Image: Himanshi Parashar’s Instagram

These Star Plus shows have gone through a generation leap to reform the plot and introduce new characters 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai & Yeh Hai Chahatein 

Image: Pranali Rathod’s Instagram

Anupama & Imlie 

Image: Fahmaan Khan’s Instagram

Imlie and Anupama share a soulful plot of the female leads finding true love in their second marriages when their first marriage failed owing to cheating husbands 

Image: Shaheer Sheikh’s Instagram 

Watch how Krishna-Sayuri and Shiva-Raavi fall irrevocably in love after their name-sake marriage to fulfill familial responsibilities and promises 

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa & Pandya Store 

