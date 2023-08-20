Heading 3

August 20, 2023

TV shows with sizzling vamps 

Naagin 6 was the longest season of this supernatural franchise! Mahekk made a stunning villain this season

 Naagin 6

Image: Mahekk Chahal’s Instagram 

Hina Khan as Komolika thrilled her fans. Her swag and charm were apparent in the daily soap 

 Kasautii Zindagii Kay 

Image: Hina Khan’s Instagram 

Aishwarya Sharma as Pakhi was a hurdle in Sai and Virat’s smooth relationship! But fans adore her for her amazing performance in the show

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 

Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram 

Anita was the vamp in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin series! Her grace and elegance as Shagun are impeccable 

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 

Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram

Urvashi has risen to fame with her negative roles. She is recognized for her roles in Kasauti Zindagii Kay, Chandrakanta, and many more. Her role as evil Queen Iravati pleased the fans

Chandrakanta- Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha 

Image: Urvashi Dholakia’s Instagram 

Reyhna replaced Shikha as Alia Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya. Her tantalizing style has captured the attention of the fans 

Kumkum Bhagya

Image: Reyhna Malhotra’s Instagram 

Ruhi was seen as Sherlyn Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. Her planning and plotting against Preeta and Karan entertained the viewers 

Kundali Bhagya 

Image: Ruhi Chaturvedi’s Instagram 

Adaa Khan turning negative was one of the biggest highlights of the OG Naagin season. Her role as Shesha was impactful 

Naagin 

Image: Adaa Khan’s Instagram 

Trust Sudha Chandran to rock a negative role like no one else! Her role as Paatali in Bekaboo is a treat to watch

 Bekaboo 

Image: Sudha Chandran’s Instagram 

Antara Biswas is popularly known as Monalisa! Her negative role in Nazar as Mohana amazed the audience 

 Nazar 

Image: Monalisa’s Instagram 

