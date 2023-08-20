Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
August 20, 2023
TV shows with sizzling vamps
Naagin 6 was the longest season of this supernatural franchise! Mahekk made a stunning villain this season
Naagin 6
Image: Mahekk Chahal’s Instagram
Hina Khan as Komolika thrilled her fans. Her swag and charm were apparent in the daily soap
Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Image: Hina Khan’s Instagram
Aishwarya Sharma as Pakhi was a hurdle in Sai and Virat’s smooth relationship! But fans adore her for her amazing performance in the show
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram
Anita was the vamp in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin series! Her grace and elegance as Shagun are impeccable
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram
Urvashi has risen to fame with her negative roles. She is recognized for her roles in Kasauti Zindagii Kay, Chandrakanta, and many more. Her role as evil Queen Iravati pleased the fans
Chandrakanta- Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha
Image: Urvashi Dholakia’s Instagram
Reyhna replaced Shikha as Alia Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya. Her tantalizing style has captured the attention of the fans
Kumkum Bhagya
Image: Reyhna Malhotra’s Instagram
Ruhi was seen as Sherlyn Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. Her planning and plotting against Preeta and Karan entertained the viewers
Kundali Bhagya
Image: Ruhi Chaturvedi’s Instagram
Adaa Khan turning negative was one of the biggest highlights of the OG Naagin season. Her role as Shesha was impactful
Naagin
Image: Adaa Khan’s Instagram
Trust Sudha Chandran to rock a negative role like no one else! Her role as Paatali in Bekaboo is a treat to watch
Bekaboo
Image: Sudha Chandran’s Instagram
Antara Biswas is popularly known as Monalisa! Her negative role in Nazar as Mohana amazed the audience
Nazar
Image: Monalisa’s Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.