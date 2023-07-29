Heading 3
JULY 29, 2023
TV shows with strong female leads
GHKKPM continues to please its audience with strong female leads, be it Ayesha Singh as Sai or Bhavika Sharma as Savi
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Image: Bhavika Sharma’s Instagram
The character of Rupali Ganguly as Anupama in the show has empowered many women to fight for their rights and dreams. Her struggle is relatable
Image: Rupali Ganguly’s Instagram
Anupamaa
Shivangi Joshi is portraying Aradhana Saini in Barsatein. Her strong personality and calm nature have amazed the fans
Barsatein
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
This show is known for having some of the strongest female leads, be it Sirat, Naira, or Pranali as Akshara Goenka
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai
Image: Pranali Rathod’s Instagram
Katha Ankahee
Image: Aditi Sharma’s Instagram
Aditi Sharma has done a commendable job with her role as Katha in the show. She has made the role of a career-oriented woman as a mother realistic
Image: Megha Chakraborty’s Instagram
Imlie
Be it Sumbul Touqeer or Megha Chakraborty, the strong character of Imlie has pleased the audience
Tejasswi gave a power-packed performance in Naagin 6. The Naagin franchise is known for its strong female leads
Naagin
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
Himanshi is essaying the role of Sahiba in the TV show. Her fierce personality and straightforward nature are likable
Teri Meri Doriyaann
Image: Himanshi Parashar’s Instagram
Rabb Se Hai Dua
Image: Aditi Sharma’s Instagram
Aditi Sharma as Dua is emerging as another strong lead. She knows to fight for her right and manage situations well
Image: Brahmastra’s Instagram
Udaariyaan fans might recall Tejo, but the strong-willed Jasmine cannot be forgotten. She caused chaos with her realistic and gray character
Udaariyaan
