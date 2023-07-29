Heading 3

TV shows with strong female leads 

GHKKPM continues to please its audience with strong female leads, be it Ayesha Singh as Sai or Bhavika Sharma as Savi

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 

The character of Rupali Ganguly as Anupama in the show has empowered many women to fight for their rights and dreams. Her struggle is relatable 

 Anupamaa

Shivangi Joshi is portraying Aradhana Saini in Barsatein. Her strong personality and calm nature have amazed the fans 

Barsatein 

This show is known for having some of the strongest female leads, be it Sirat, Naira, or Pranali as Akshara Goenka 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai 

Katha Ankahee

Aditi Sharma has done a commendable job with her role as Katha in the show. She has made the role of a career-oriented woman as a mother realistic 

Imlie 

Be it Sumbul Touqeer or Megha Chakraborty, the strong character of Imlie has pleased the audience 

Tejasswi gave a power-packed performance in Naagin 6. The Naagin franchise is known for its strong female leads 

Naagin 

Himanshi is essaying the role of Sahiba in the TV show. Her fierce personality and straightforward nature are likable 

Teri Meri Doriyaann

Rabb Se Hai Dua 

Aditi Sharma as Dua is emerging as another strong lead. She knows to fight for her right and manage situations well 

Udaariyaan fans might recall Tejo, but the strong-willed Jasmine cannot be forgotten. She caused chaos with her realistic and gray character 

Udaariyaan 

