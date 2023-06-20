Heading 3
JUNE 20, 2023
TV shows witnessing a generation leap
YRKKH commenced in 2009 and currently, the show is featuring its third generation with Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod as the leads
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai
Image: Pranali Rathod’s Instagram account
This show started in 2014 and still is a TRP topper with the second generation. Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, and Tina Philip as the lead
Image: Mugdha Chaphekar’s Instagram account
Kumkum Bhagya
This show has progressed to feature the story of its second generation after witnessing the sizzling chemistry of Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar
Kundali Bhagya
Image: Paras Kalnawat’s Instagram account
The first episode of this show was aired in 2020. The first lead Imlie and Aryan died and the show headed for a generation leap to portray the story of their daughter, Imlie
Imlie
Image: Megha Chakraborty’s Instagram account
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
Image: Niti Taylor’s Instagram account
BALH2 stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmer wished for a break and thus the drama showcased fresh faces after their exit
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram account
Naagin 6
This supernatural franchise started with the story of Pratha, moved to Prathana, and currently is revolving around Pragati with Tejasswi Prakash slaying all three characters
This Colors TV show premiered in 2021. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta were the leads before they quit the show to participate in a reality show
Udaariyaan
Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram account
This show’s first episode aired in 2019. The complex storyline already witnessed a generation leap with the same cast but now there is an introduction of fresh faces and a plot
Yeh Hai Chahatein
Image: Shagun Sharma’s Instagram account
Pandya Store
Image: Alice Kaushik’s Instagram account
This Star Plus show is an interesting one as generation leap brought the introduction of three new leads and their love interests along with the original pair
Image: Ashi Singh’s Instagram account
This Zee TV show is all set to take a leap where Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are most likely to bid farewell to the show and there will be an introduction of a new cast
Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet
