Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

 Entertainment

JUNE 20, 2023

TV shows witnessing a generation leap 

YRKKH commenced in 2009 and currently, the show is featuring its third generation with Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod as the leads 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai 

Image: Pranali Rathod’s Instagram account 

This show started in 2014 and still is a TRP topper with the second generation. Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, and Tina Philip as the lead 

Image: Mugdha Chaphekar’s Instagram account 

Kumkum Bhagya 

This show has progressed to feature the story of its second generation after witnessing the sizzling chemistry of Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar 

Kundali Bhagya 

Image: Paras Kalnawat’s Instagram account 

The first episode of this show was aired in 2020. The first lead Imlie and Aryan died and the show headed for a generation leap to portray the story of their daughter, Imlie 

Imlie 

Image: Megha Chakraborty’s Instagram account 

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Image: Niti Taylor’s Instagram account 

BALH2 stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmer wished for a break and thus the drama showcased fresh faces after their exit 

Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram account 

Naagin 6

This supernatural franchise started with the story of Pratha, moved to Prathana, and currently is revolving around Pragati with Tejasswi Prakash slaying all three characters 

This Colors TV show premiered in 2021. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta were the leads before they quit the show to participate in a reality show 

Udaariyaan 

Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram account 

This show’s first episode aired in 2019. The complex storyline already witnessed a generation leap with the same cast but now there is an introduction of fresh faces and a plot 

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Image: Shagun Sharma’s Instagram account 

Pandya Store 

Image: Alice Kaushik’s Instagram account 

This Star Plus show is an interesting one as generation leap brought the introduction of three new leads and their love interests along with the original pair

Image: Ashi Singh’s Instagram account 

This Zee TV show is all set to take a leap where Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are most likely to bid farewell to the show and there will be an introduction of a new cast

 Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here