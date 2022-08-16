Heading 3

TV stars with a chiselled physique

Pramila Mandal

AUGUST 17, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source: Karan Wahi Instagram

Karan Wahi leaves no stone unturned to remain fit and fab. Take a look at him flaunting his washboard abs and swooning the hearts of his female fans

  Karan Wahi

Image source: Harshad Chopda Instagram

Harshad Chopda is a fitness freak and never skips his workout. He follows it rigorously despite having an erratic schedule and the results are clearly visible!

   Harshad Chopda

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Dheeraj is among the handsome hunks in the showbiz world. Along with his acting, his personality and toned physique have also been the talk of the town

  Dheeraj Dhoopar

Image source: Mohit Malik Instagram

One cannot deny, the dashing look of the fit star, Mohit Malik. His toned personality has been undoubtedly serving some major fitness goals

    Mohit Malik

Image source: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

The ‘heartthrob’ of the Telly industry, Shaheer Sheikh, made many heads turn with his shirtless monochrome image and toned physique

   Shaheer Sheikh

Image source: Zain Imam Instagram

Zain Imam reigned over the hearts of his audience with his charisma and fitness and again made fans go ‘wow’ by sharing this video

   Zain Imam

Image source: Gurmeet Choudhary Instagram

When it comes to maintaining a fit physique, Gurmeet Choudhary can be difficult to beat. He has consistently managed to maintain a chiselled physique and has been ruling hearts because of it

   Gurmeet Choudhary

Image source: Ravi Dubey Instagram

Ravi displays his perfect physique and this picture of the star can be termed as ‘too hot to handle’

    Ravi Dubey

Image source: Karan Tacker Instagram

Another member of the fit gang is Karan Tacker. The star is widely popular among female fans for his charming smile and amazing personality!

   Karan Tacker

Image source: Gautam Rode Instagram

Gautam raised the bar by dropping this sensual picture as he flaunts his washboard abs

    Gautam Rode

