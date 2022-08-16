Heading 3
TV stars with a chiselled physique
Pramila Mandal
AUGUST 17, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source: Karan Wahi Instagram
Karan Wahi leaves no stone unturned to remain fit and fab. Take a look at him flaunting his washboard abs and swooning the hearts of his female fans
Karan Wahi
Image source: Harshad Chopda Instagram
Harshad Chopda is a fitness freak and never skips his workout. He follows it rigorously despite having an erratic schedule and the results are clearly visible!
Harshad Chopda
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Dheeraj is among the handsome hunks in the showbiz world. Along with his acting, his personality and toned physique have also been the talk of the town
Dheeraj Dhoopar
Image source: Mohit Malik Instagram
One cannot deny, the dashing look of the fit star, Mohit Malik. His toned personality has been undoubtedly serving some major fitness goals
Mohit Malik
Image source: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram
The ‘heartthrob’ of the Telly industry, Shaheer Sheikh, made many heads turn with his shirtless monochrome image and toned physique
Shaheer Sheikh
Image source: Zain Imam Instagram
Zain Imam reigned over the hearts of his audience with his charisma and fitness and again made fans go ‘wow’ by sharing this video
Zain Imam
Image source: Gurmeet Choudhary Instagram
When it comes to maintaining a fit physique, Gurmeet Choudhary can be difficult to beat. He has consistently managed to maintain a chiselled physique and has been ruling hearts because of it
Gurmeet Choudhary
Image source: Ravi Dubey Instagram
Ravi displays his perfect physique and this picture of the star can be termed as ‘too hot to handle’
Ravi Dubey
Image source: Karan Tacker Instagram
Another member of the fit gang is Karan Tacker. The star is widely popular among female fans for his charming smile and amazing personality!
Karan Tacker
Image source: Gautam Rode Instagram
Gautam raised the bar by dropping this sensual picture as he flaunts his washboard abs
Gautam Rode
