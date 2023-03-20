MAR 20, 2023
TV Stars' Educational Qualifications
Anupamaa actress holds a degree in Hotel Management
Image: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Rupali Ganguly
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
She has done a mountaineering course from The Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Uttarakhand
Divyanka Tripathi
Parth has earned a degree in Architecture
Image: Parth Samthaan Instagram
Parth Samthaan
The actress has an MA degree in English
Image: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
Surbhi Jyoti
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash
Tejasswi holds a degree in electronics and telecommunications engineering
Karan is a chemical engineer in real life
Image: Karan V Grover Instagram
Karan V Grover
She was a national-level champion in debate during her school days. She is a graduate with a degree in English Literature with minors in Political science
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik
He completed his MBA in Marketing
Image: Sharad Kelkar Instagram
Sharad Kelkar
Nakuul has a Commerce degree from Mumbai University
Image: Nakuul Mehta Instagram
Nakuul Mehta
He has a master’s in Business Administration
Image: Gaurav Khanna Instagram
Gaurav Khanna
