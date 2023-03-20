Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

Entertainment 

MAR 20, 2023

TV Stars' Educational Qualifications 

Anupamaa actress holds a degree in Hotel Management 

Image: Rupali Ganguly Instagram 

Rupali Ganguly 

Image: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram 

She has done a mountaineering course from The Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Uttarakhand 

Divyanka Tripathi

Parth has earned a degree in Architecture 

Image: Parth Samthaan Instagram 

Parth Samthaan 

The actress has an MA degree in English 

Image: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram 

Surbhi Jyoti 

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi holds a degree in electronics and telecommunications engineering 

Karan is a chemical engineer in real life 

Image: Karan V Grover Instagram 

Karan V Grover 

She was a national-level champion in debate during her school days. She is a graduate with a degree in English Literature with minors in Political science

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram 

Rubina Dilaik 

He completed his MBA in Marketing 

Image: Sharad Kelkar Instagram 

Sharad Kelkar 

Nakuul has a Commerce degree from Mumbai University 

Image: Nakuul Mehta Instagram

Nakuul Mehta 

He has a master’s in Business Administration 

Image: Gaurav Khanna Instagram

Gaurav Khanna 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here