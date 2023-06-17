Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JUNE 17, 2023
TV stars fans miss on-screen
Mohena Kumari, who essayed the role of Kirti in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai has bid farewell to the small screen to focus on her vlogs and dancing skill
Mohena Kumari Singh
Image: Mohena Kumari’s Instagram account
Neha played a strong role of Rajji in Bani- Ishq Da Kalma. She has been away from the television world since the pandemic hit
Image: Neha Bagga’s Instagram account
Neha Bagga
Addite is popular for her roles in Shararat and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. She is not seen entertaining her fans since 2013 after her show 26/12 came to an end
Addite Shirwaikar Malik
Image: Addite Malik’s Instagram account
Aashka is appreciated for her roles in Naagin 2 and Bharat Ka Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap. She was last seen on &TV’s show Daayan in 2018
Aashka Goradia Goble
Image: Aashka Goradia’s Instagram account
Ankita Bhargava Patel
Image: Ankita Bhargava’s Instagram account
Ankita gained fame with her character in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. But her decision to quit acting after her marriage left her fans upset
Image: Anagha Bhosle’s Instagram account
Anagha Bhosle`
Anagha nailed the character of Nandini in the daily soap Anupama. She left the TV industry to pursue a spiritual path
Dipika is known for her brilliant role in Sasural Simar Ka! She shook her fans with the announcement of leaving the small screen forever to take care of her child and family
Dipika Kakar Ibhraim
Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram account
Rucha played the role of a notorious yet sincere Rashi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She left her acting career post her marriage
Rucha Hasabnis Jagdle
Image: Rucha Hasabnis’ Instagram account
Somya Seth
Source: Disha Parmar Instagram
Somya Seth is recognized for her characters Navya and Kaurwaki! Her acting journey came to a standstill after she decided to change her career path
Image: Deepika Singh’s Instagram account
Deepika is a household name for slaying the character of Sandhya Rathi in Diya Aur Baati Hum. She has indefinitely put her acting career on hold due to health issues and irregular routine faced while shooting
Deepika Singh
