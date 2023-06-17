Heading 3

TV stars fans miss on-screen 

Mohena Kumari, who essayed the role of Kirti in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai has bid farewell to the small screen to focus on her vlogs and dancing skill 

 Mohena Kumari Singh 

Image: Mohena Kumari’s Instagram account 

Neha played a strong role of Rajji in Bani- Ishq Da Kalma. She has been away from the television world since the pandemic hit 

Image: Neha Bagga’s Instagram account 

Neha Bagga 

Addite is popular for her roles in Shararat and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. She is not seen entertaining her fans since 2013 after her show 26/12 came to an end 

Addite Shirwaikar Malik

Image: Addite Malik’s Instagram account 

Aashka is appreciated for her roles in Naagin 2 and Bharat Ka Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap. She was last seen on &TV’s show Daayan in 2018

Aashka Goradia Goble

Image: Aashka Goradia’s Instagram account 

Ankita Bhargava Patel

Image: Ankita Bhargava’s Instagram account 

Ankita gained fame with her character in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. But her decision to quit acting after her marriage left her fans upset 

Image: Anagha Bhosle’s Instagram account 

Anagha Bhosle`

Anagha nailed the character of Nandini in the daily soap Anupama. She left the TV industry to pursue a spiritual path 

Dipika is known for her brilliant role in Sasural Simar Ka! She shook her fans with the announcement of leaving the small screen forever to take care of her child and family 

Dipika Kakar Ibhraim

Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram account 

Rucha played the role of a notorious yet sincere Rashi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She left her acting career post her marriage 

Rucha Hasabnis Jagdle

Image: Rucha Hasabnis’ Instagram account 

Somya Seth

Source: Disha Parmar Instagram

Somya Seth is recognized for her characters Navya and Kaurwaki! Her acting journey came to a standstill after she decided to change her career path 

Image: Deepika Singh’s Instagram account 

Deepika is a household name for slaying the character of Sandhya Rathi in Diya Aur Baati Hum. She has indefinitely put her acting career on hold due to health issues and irregular routine faced while shooting 

Deepika Singh

