The newlyweds, Karishma and Varun, celebrated their first V-day together after the two tied the knot on February 5. The actress shared pictures of the two spending some quality time in the pool
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27, 2022. The couple celebrated their first Valentine's Day together and Mouni shared a mushy picture with her beau on the occasion
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar
Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande and her beau were welcomed to a surprise by their family. The couple marked their second month anniversary and Valentine's Day on the same date
Video: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain
Shraddya Arya tied the knot in November 2021 with navy officer Rahul Nagal. The pair celebrated Valentine's Day in style and Shraddha posted a photo of the bouquet given to her by her beau on Instagram
Image: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal
Arjun shared a beautiful picture with his lady love Neha and captioned it ''Hand in hand always!!! Happy Valentine's Day Mrs Bijlani
Image: Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Arjun Bijlani & Neha Swami
The comic king and queen of television celebrated their first Valentine's Day together after their marriage and they shared adorable photos with a heartfelt note
Image: Sugandha Mishra Instagram
Sugandha Mishra & Dr Sanket Bhosale
The couple tied the knot in November 2021 and they went on a snowy vacation to celebrate Valentine's Day. Poonam shared a post and captioned it "Happy Valentine's Day from Me & Mine to You & Yours"
Video: Poonam Preet Instagram
Sanjay Gagnani & Poonam Preet
Actress Shireen Mirza got married to Hasan Sartaj last year. The couple celebrated their day in the Maldives and shared stunning pictures
Image: Shireen Mirza Instagram
Shireen Mirza & Hasan Sartaj
THANKS FOR READING NEXT: Alia Bhatt loves all things floral!