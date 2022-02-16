Television

Tv stars who celebrated valentine's day

Karishma Tanna & Varun Bangera

The newlyweds, Karishma and Varun, celebrated their first V-day together after the two tied the knot on February 5. The actress shared pictures of the two spending some quality time in the pool

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27, 2022. The couple celebrated their first Valentine's Day together and Mouni shared a mushy picture with her beau on the occasion

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar

Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande and her beau were welcomed to a surprise by their family. The couple marked their second month anniversary and Valentine's Day on the same date

Video: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain

Shraddya Arya tied the knot in November 2021 with navy officer Rahul Nagal. The pair celebrated Valentine's Day in style and Shraddha posted a photo of the bouquet given to her by her beau on Instagram

Image: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal

Arjun shared a beautiful picture with his lady love Neha and captioned it ''Hand in hand always!!! Happy Valentine's Day Mrs Bijlani

Image: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Arjun Bijlani & Neha Swami

The comic king and queen of television celebrated their first Valentine's Day together after their marriage and they shared adorable photos with a heartfelt note

Image: Sugandha Mishra Instagram

Sugandha Mishra & Dr Sanket Bhosale

The couple tied the knot in November 2021 and they went on a snowy vacation to celebrate Valentine's Day. Poonam shared a post and captioned it "Happy Valentine's Day from Me & Mine to You & Yours"

Video: Poonam Preet Instagram

Sanjay Gagnani & Poonam Preet

Actress Shireen Mirza got married to Hasan Sartaj last year. The couple celebrated their day in the Maldives and shared stunning pictures

Image: Shireen Mirza Instagram

Shireen Mirza & Hasan Sartaj

