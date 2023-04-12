Heading 3

TV Stars Who Found Love On Sets

Sugandha Srivastava

APRIL 12, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Source: Bharti Singh Instagram

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Comedy queen Bharti Singh tied the knot with writer and now anchor Haarsh Limbachiyaa in December 2017

Source: Ram Kapoor Instagram

Ram Kapoor and Gautami Gadgil

This couple met on the sets of TV show Ghar Ek Mandir and dated for a while before tying the knot on Valentine’s Day in 2003

Source: Gautam Rode Instagram

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy

Celebrity couple Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy fell in love on the sets of Suryaputra Karn and tied the knot on February 5, 2018

Source: Divyanka Tripatha Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

Popularly known as ‘Divek’, Divyanka Triphati and Vivek Dahiya shared screen space in Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and tied the knot in July 2016

Source: Ravi Dubey Instagram

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta

Fan favorite TV couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta worked together in 12/24 Karol Bagh soap opera and tied the knot in 2013

Source: Hiten Tejwani Instagram

Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan

This cute couple first met while shooting for a commercial. Later they worked together in Ekta Kapoor’s Kutumb

Source: Asha Negi Instagram

Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani

Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. After dating for more than 10 years, they parted ways in 2020

Source: Dipika Kakar Instagram

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and married in 2018

Source: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal 

Rocky Jaiswal worked as the supervising producer while Hina Khan played the protagonist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 

Source: Prince Narula Instagram

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met on the sets of Bigg Boss. He fell in love with her and after the show, Yuvika accepted his proposal 

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here