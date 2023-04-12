Heading 3
TV Stars Who Found Love On Sets
Sugandha Srivastava
APRIL 12, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Source: Bharti Singh Instagram
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa
Comedy queen Bharti Singh tied the knot with writer and now anchor Haarsh Limbachiyaa in December 2017
Source: Ram Kapoor Instagram
Ram Kapoor and Gautami Gadgil
This couple met on the sets of TV show Ghar Ek Mandir and dated for a while before tying the knot on Valentine’s Day in 2003
Source: Gautam Rode Instagram
Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy
Celebrity couple Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy fell in love on the sets of Suryaputra Karn and tied the knot on February 5, 2018
Source: Divyanka Tripatha Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya
Popularly known as ‘Divek’, Divyanka Triphati and Vivek Dahiya shared screen space in Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and tied the knot in July 2016
Source: Ravi Dubey Instagram
Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta
Fan favorite TV couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta worked together in 12/24 Karol Bagh soap opera and tied the knot in 2013
Source: Hiten Tejwani Instagram
Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan
This cute couple first met while shooting for a commercial. Later they worked together in Ekta Kapoor’s Kutumb
Source: Asha Negi Instagram
Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani
Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. After dating for more than 10 years, they parted ways in 2020
Source: Dipika Kakar Instagram
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim
Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and married in 2018
Source: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal
Rocky Jaiswal worked as the supervising producer while Hina Khan played the protagonist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Source: Prince Narula Instagram
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met on the sets of Bigg Boss. He fell in love with her and after the show, Yuvika accepted his proposal