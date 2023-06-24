Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
JUNE 25, 2023
TV stars who made it to big screens
The Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi enchantress has captured the attention of her fans with movies like Pataakha and Angrezi Medium
Radhika Madan
Image: Radhika Madan’s Instagram
Kamra is famous for playing the role of Arohi in Kitnai Mohabbat Hai, and her movie Mitron is an absolute pleasure to watch
Image: Kritika Kamra’s Instagram
Kritika Kamra
The Naagin protagonist is recognized for her splendid work in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva and her dance number in KGF: Chapter 1
Mouni Roy
Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram
The Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam actress has given some phenomenal performances in URI: The Surgical Strike, Bala, Kaabil, and many more movies
Yami Gautam
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar’s Instagram
Prachi Desai
Image: Prachi Desai’s Instagram
The Kasamh Se debutante impressed the audience with her performance in Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai and Bol Bachchan
Image: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Instagram
Sushant Singh Rajput
The sensational Sushant Singh Rajput gained fame for his character Manav in Pavitra Rishta. His movies M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, and Dil Bechara are highly acclaimed
The Kumkum Bhagya artist is commended for her role in movies like Super 30 and Sita Ramam
Mrunal Thakur
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
The Dil Dosti Dance debutante has now risen to fame again with his great performance in the movie Gangubai Kathiwadi
Shantanu Maheshwari
Image: Shantanu Maheshwari’s Instagram
Hina Khan
Image: Hina Khan’s Instagram
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai fame is also appreciated for her performance in Hacked on the big screen
Image: Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram
The Bigg Boss 14 winner is known for her role in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Ardh marks her debut on the big screen
Rubina Dilaik
