Shruti Mehta 

 Entertainment

JUNE 25, 2023

TV stars who made it to big screens 

The Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi enchantress has captured the attention of her fans with movies like Pataakha and Angrezi Medium 

Radhika Madan 

Image: Radhika Madan’s Instagram

Kamra is famous for playing the role of Arohi in Kitnai Mohabbat Hai, and her movie Mitron is an absolute pleasure to watch 

Image: Kritika Kamra’s Instagram

Kritika Kamra 

The Naagin protagonist is recognized for her splendid work in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva and her dance number in KGF: Chapter 1 

Mouni Roy 

Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram 

The Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam actress has given some phenomenal performances in URI: The Surgical Strike, Bala, Kaabil, and many more movies

 Yami Gautam 

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar’s Instagram 

Prachi Desai

Image: Prachi Desai’s Instagram 

The Kasamh Se debutante impressed the audience with her performance in Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai and Bol Bachchan 

Image: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Instagram 

 Sushant Singh Rajput 

The sensational Sushant Singh Rajput gained fame for his character Manav in Pavitra Rishta. His movies M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, and Dil Bechara are highly acclaimed 

The Kumkum Bhagya artist is commended for her role in movies like Super 30 and Sita Ramam 

Mrunal Thakur 

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram 

The Dil Dosti Dance debutante has now risen to fame again with his great performance in the movie Gangubai Kathiwadi 

Shantanu Maheshwari 

Image: Shantanu Maheshwari’s Instagram 

Hina Khan 

Image: Hina Khan’s Instagram 

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai fame is also appreciated for her performance in Hacked on the big screen 

Image: Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram 

The Bigg Boss 14 winner is known for her role in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Ardh marks her debut on the big screen 

Rubina Dilaik 

