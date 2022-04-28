TELEVISION

TV stars who opted for arranged marriage

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava

Image source- Karan Patel instagram

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava tied the knot on May 3, 2015. When they first met, Ankita said 'yes' to Karan after talking to him for one and a half hour

Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar

Image source- Nikitin Dheer instagram

Nikitin's father Pankaj Dheer considered Kratika a perfect match for his son. Kratika and Nikitin got married on September 3, 2014, and will soon embrace parenthood

Sasural Genda Phool actor Jay Soni's parents had fixed his meeting with Pooja. After spending some time with her, Jay Soni formed a strong bond with her

Image source- Jay Soni instagram

Jay Soni and Pooja Shah

Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda got married to a Patna-based businessman Ayushman Agarwal in 2012

Neha Marda and Ayushman Agarwal

Image source- Neha Marda instagram

Actor Sangram Singh got married to Gurkiran Kaur in December 2017. It was an arranged marriage and Gurkiran is a VAT consultant from Norway. He later shifted to Norway and quit his TV career

Image source- Sangram Singh instagram

Sangram Singh and Gurkiran Kaur

Image source- Aarti Chabria instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 4 winner, Aarti Chabria got married on June 24, 2019, in Mumbai. The actress married Visharad Beedassy, a chartered accountant from Mauritius

Aarti Chabria and Visharad Beedassy

Image source- Priya Bathija instagram

TV actress Priya Bathija, who was part of 'Suryaputra Karn' tied the knot with music arranger and DJ Kawaljeet Saluja on May 22, 2017, in Raipur

Priya Bathija and DJ Kawaljeet Saluja

Image source- Hunar Hale instagram

Mayank Gandhi and Hunar Hale tied the knot on August 28, 2016. In an arranged marriage, the actors were introduced by their respective families and their casual meeting blossomed into love soon after

Mayank Gandhi and Hunar Hale

Image source- Mihika Verma instagram

The gorgeous actress married US-based NRI Anand Kapai in an intimate ceremony on April 29, 2016, in Delhi

Mihika Verma and Anand Kapai

Image source- Anas Rashid instagram

Diya Aur Baati Hum's Anas Rashid found the perfect life partner in Heena Iqbal, who resided in Chandigarh. It was a match arranged by Anas' parents and the couple married on September 30, 2017

Anas Rashid and Heena Iqbal

