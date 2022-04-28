TELEVISION
Arushi Srivastava
APR 28, 2022
TV stars who opted for arranged marriage
Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava
Image source- Karan Patel instagram
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava tied the knot on May 3, 2015. When they first met, Ankita said 'yes' to Karan after talking to him for one and a half hour
Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar
Image source- Nikitin Dheer instagram
Nikitin's father Pankaj Dheer considered Kratika a perfect match for his son. Kratika and Nikitin got married on September 3, 2014, and will soon embrace parenthood
Sasural Genda Phool actor Jay Soni's parents had fixed his meeting with Pooja. After spending some time with her, Jay Soni formed a strong bond with her
Image source- Jay Soni instagram
Jay Soni and Pooja Shah
Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda got married to a Patna-based businessman Ayushman Agarwal in 2012
Neha Marda and Ayushman Agarwal
Image source- Neha Marda instagram
Actor Sangram Singh got married to Gurkiran Kaur in December 2017. It was an arranged marriage and Gurkiran is a VAT consultant from Norway. He later shifted to Norway and quit his TV career
Image source- Sangram Singh instagram
Sangram Singh and Gurkiran Kaur
Image source- Aarti Chabria instagram
Khatron Ke Khiladi season 4 winner, Aarti Chabria got married on June 24, 2019, in Mumbai. The actress married Visharad Beedassy, a chartered accountant from Mauritius
Aarti Chabria and Visharad Beedassy
Image source- Priya Bathija instagram
TV actress Priya Bathija, who was part of 'Suryaputra Karn' tied the knot with music arranger and DJ Kawaljeet Saluja on May 22, 2017, in Raipur
Priya Bathija and DJ Kawaljeet Saluja
Image source- Hunar Hale instagram
Mayank Gandhi and Hunar Hale tied the knot on August 28, 2016. In an arranged marriage, the actors were introduced by their respective families and their casual meeting blossomed into love soon after
Mayank Gandhi and Hunar Hale
Image source- Mihika Verma instagram
The gorgeous actress married US-based NRI Anand Kapai in an intimate ceremony on April 29, 2016, in Delhi
Mihika Verma and Anand Kapai
Image source- Anas Rashid instagram
Diya Aur Baati Hum's Anas Rashid found the perfect life partner in Heena Iqbal, who resided in Chandigarh. It was a match arranged by Anas' parents and the couple married on September 30, 2017
Anas Rashid and Heena Iqbal
