Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
OCTOBER 24, 2023
TVD emotional scenes
In this scene, Damon feels like confessing his feelings to Elena but later feels that it can harm both Elena and his brother so he compels Elena to forget that moment
Damon’s confession
Image: imdb
Klaus plans to become the first vampire-werewolf hybrid and in that process, he kills Jenna the only guardian of Elena which makes fans emotional
Jenna dies
Image: imdb
In this dramatic and emotional Elena was not able to bear the death of her brother Jeremy and let go of all of her emotions burning her house
Elena Burns her house
Image: imdb
Elena’s heartfelt goodbye to her friends and family before she fell into a deep sleep
Elena’s goodbye
Image: imdb
The death of Caroline’s mother, Sheriff Forbes was a heartbreaking moment for Caroline that made her switch her emotions and fans cry
Liz Forbes‘ death
Image: imdb
Damon’s goodbye and Elena's emotional burst out before Damon got stuck in 1994 made fans feel connected with the moment
Damon’s Farewell to Elena
Image: imdb
Damon’s love confession to Elena made fans cry with joy
Damon’s confession
Image: imdb
The scene where Stefan killed Enzo was an emotional moment for all as fans loved Bonnie and Enzo’s relationship
Enzo’s death
Image: imdb
Everyone came to know that Bonnie gave up her life to bring Jeremy back, but the scene was made emotional by showing that Bonnie was there to listen good wishes of her friend
Bonnie’s funeral
Image: imdb
In the scene where Katherine needs to die, Stefan tricks Damon and makes a sacrifice by saving Mystic falls
Stefan’s sacrifice
Image: imdb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.