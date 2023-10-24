Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment 

OCTOBER 24, 2023

TVD emotional scenes

In this scene, Damon feels like confessing his feelings to Elena but later feels that it can harm both Elena and his brother so he compels Elena to forget that moment

Damon’s confession 

Image: imdb

 Klaus plans to become the first vampire-werewolf hybrid and in that process, he kills Jenna the only guardian of Elena which makes fans emotional

Jenna dies

Image: imdb

In this dramatic and emotional Elena was not able to bear the death of her brother Jeremy and let go of all of her emotions burning her house

 Elena Burns her house

Image: imdb

Elena’s heartfelt goodbye to her friends and family before she fell into a deep sleep

Elena’s goodbye

Image: imdb

The death of Caroline’s mother, Sheriff Forbes was a heartbreaking moment for Caroline that made her switch her emotions and fans cry

Liz Forbes‘ death

Image: imdb

Damon’s goodbye and Elena's emotional burst out before Damon got stuck in 1994 made fans feel connected with the moment

Damon’s Farewell to Elena

Image: imdb

Damon’s love confession to Elena made fans cry with joy

Damon’s confession

Image: imdb

The scene where Stefan killed Enzo was an emotional moment for all as fans loved Bonnie and Enzo’s relationship

Enzo’s death

Image: imdb

Everyone came to know that Bonnie gave up her life to bring Jeremy back, but the scene was made emotional by showing that Bonnie was there to listen good wishes of her friend 

Bonnie’s funeral

Image: imdb

In the scene where Katherine needs to die, Stefan tricks Damon and makes a sacrifice by saving Mystic falls 

Stefan’s sacrifice

Image: imdb

