TWICE: Momo's most flamboyant moments
Ayushi Agrawal
Nov 11, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
She’s a beast on stage and we can only keep staring at her.
Hooked
Santa
Christmas may have come early as Momo decided to gift us with this look!
She knows she is the moment!
Enchanting
Even through a car’s window we can see her startling beauty.
Doll face
We are in awe of how amazing she can look!
Mesmerising
We can almost see the white aura around her!
Angelic
Full of smiles
Her airport fashion and a happy face are our favourite.
Momo in two pony tails has to be the best look ever, it’s like she was made for this hairstyle!
Adorable
Shiny bangs with a bold red lip, we cannot help but approve.
Luscious
The diva in her just oozes out at every chance it gets!
Charismatic
