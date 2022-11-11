Heading 3

TWICE: Momo's most flamboyant moments

Ayushi Agrawal

Nov 11, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

She’s a beast on stage and we can only keep staring at her.

Hooked

Image: News1

Santa

Christmas may have come early as Momo decided to gift us with this look!

Image: News1

She knows she is the moment!

Enchanting

Image: News1

Even through a car’s window we can see her startling beauty.

Doll face

Image: News1

We are in awe of how amazing she can look!

Mesmerising

Image: News1

We can almost see the white aura around her!

Angelic

Image: News1

Full of smiles

Her airport fashion and a happy face are our favourite.

Momo in two pony tails has to be the best look ever, it’s like she was made for this hairstyle!

Adorable

Image: News1

Shiny bangs with a bold red lip, we cannot help but approve.

Luscious

Image: News1

The diva in her just oozes out at every chance it gets!

Charismatic

