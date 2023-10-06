Heading 3

Ayushi Saxena

 Entertainment

OCTOBER 06, 2023

TWICE's Ready To Be WorldTour: Highlights

TWICE is currently on their Ready To Be World Tour across different countries to support their twelfth EP Ready To Be, released in March 2023

About Ready To Be World Tour

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE's Ready To Be World Tour kicked off in April 2023 in Seoul. The tour is expected to have shows across North & South America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania

When and Where was it held?

Image: JYP Entertainment

Here are the TWICE outfits worn by the members for their show in Atlanta, donning the calssic combination of black and denims

TWICE at Atlanta

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE members wore white t-shirts from their merch collection along with various styles of denim bottoms. Members looked cool in this fit

TWICE at Singapore

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE opted for classic looks for this show. Repping their tour merch in various styles along with skirts or pants

TWICE at London - Day 1

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE members wore black hoodies from their tour merch collection with gold prints. They opted for neutral colored denims or pants

TWICE at London - Day 2

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE looked beautiful with these t-shirt sets from their merch collection pairing it with any style of denim bottoms

TWICE at Paris

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE served classic looks with a pair of denim bottoms and t-shirts from their tour merch collection

TWICE at Berlin

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE members wore t-shirts from their tour merch collection and styled it with their own taste like skirts or pants

TWICE at Bulacan

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE members paired black t-shirts from their merch collection with skirts, pants and different footwear

TWICE at Bangkok

Image: JYP Entertainment

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here