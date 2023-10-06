Heading 3
TWICE's Ready To Be WorldTour: Highlights
TWICE is currently on their Ready To Be World Tour across different countries to support their twelfth EP Ready To Be, released in March 2023
About Ready To Be World Tour
TWICE's Ready To Be World Tour kicked off in April 2023 in Seoul. The tour is expected to have shows across North & South America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania
When and Where was it held?
Here are the TWICE outfits worn by the members for their show in Atlanta, donning the calssic combination of black and denims
TWICE at Atlanta
TWICE members wore white t-shirts from their merch collection along with various styles of denim bottoms. Members looked cool in this fit
TWICE at Singapore
TWICE opted for classic looks for this show. Repping their tour merch in various styles along with skirts or pants
TWICE at London - Day 1
TWICE members wore black hoodies from their tour merch collection with gold prints. They opted for neutral colored denims or pants
TWICE at London - Day 2
TWICE looked beautiful with these t-shirt sets from their merch collection pairing it with any style of denim bottoms
TWICE at Paris
TWICE served classic looks with a pair of denim bottoms and t-shirts from their tour merch collection
TWICE at Berlin
TWICE members wore t-shirts from their tour merch collection and styled it with their own taste like skirts or pants
TWICE at Bulacan
TWICE members paired black t-shirts from their merch collection with skirts, pants and different footwear
TWICE at Bangkok
