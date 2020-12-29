Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar's love saga December 29, 2020
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood
The couple first met each other while shooting for a popular magazine
The actor developed an instant crush on her and it was love at first sight for him
Twinkle Khanna fell in love with the actor when they both were shooting for International Khiladi
Akshay once revealed that Twinkle was very confident that her movie Mela will do well at the box office
She told him that in case the movie fails to create magic, she would marry him
Luckily for the couple, her movie flopped and soon they got married
They tied the knot on January 7, 2001
They are parents to two kids Aarav and Nitara
