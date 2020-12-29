Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar's love saga

December 29, 2020

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood

The couple first met each other while shooting for a popular magazine

The actor developed an instant crush on her and it was love at first sight for him

Twinkle Khanna fell in love with the actor when they both were shooting for International Khiladi

They soon began dating
Akshay once revealed that Twinkle was very confident that her movie Mela will do well at the box office

She told him that in case the movie fails to create magic, she would marry him

Luckily for the couple, her movie flopped and soon they got married

They tied the knot on January 7, 2001

They are parents to two kids Aarav and Nitara

