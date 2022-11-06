Heading 3

Twinkle Khanna’s best photos with Nitara

Akriti Anand

Nov 06, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram

Avid readers

In one post, Twinkle Khanna shared how she and Nitara love reading together.

Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram

Yoga partners

Twinkle Khanna can be seen doing pranayama while little Nitara looks at her.

Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram

Morning kisses

The former actress loves spending her mornings with Nitara.

Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram

Imperfectly perfect parenting

Another moment of mother-daughter as they cuddle in this monochrome picture.

Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram

Afternoon sleep

The mother and daughter enjoy a lazy afternoon.

Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram

Travel diary

The former actress looks at the view with her daughter by her side.

Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram

Together a team

Twinkle shared a cute picture of playing with her daughter.

Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram

Master chefs

Twinkle and Nitara cooked delicious cookies.

Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram

 Mommy duties

The actress shared a picture of making Nitara drink milk.

Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram

Adventures

Twinkle and her daughter Nitara's adventurous side can be seen in this picture

