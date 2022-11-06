Heading 3
Twinkle Khanna’s best photos with Nitara
Akriti Anand
Nov 06, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
Avid readers
In one post, Twinkle Khanna shared how she and Nitara love reading together.
Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
Yoga partners
Twinkle Khanna can be seen doing pranayama while little Nitara looks at her.
Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
Morning kisses
The former actress loves spending her mornings with Nitara.
Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
Imperfectly perfect parenting
Another moment of mother-daughter as they cuddle in this monochrome picture.
Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
Afternoon sleep
The mother and daughter enjoy a lazy afternoon.
Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
Travel diary
The former actress looks at the view with her daughter by her side.
Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
Together a team
Twinkle shared a cute picture of playing with her daughter.
Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
Master chefs
Twinkle and Nitara cooked delicious cookies.
Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
Mommy duties
The actress shared a picture of making Nitara drink milk.
Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
Adventures
Twinkle and her daughter Nitara's adventurous side can be seen in this picture