 Priyanshi Shah

January 29, 2024

Entertainment

Twinkling Watermelon quotes

“Snow is cold but its sound warms your heart”

#1

“Once you master the song, your life will change”

#2

“They’re not humans. They don’t understand. But instruments are different. The guitar is nothing like them”

#3

“Eun Gyeol, you’re the voice that connects the family to the world. You’re our angel”

#4

“Don’t waste your life away. You should use your time wisely”

#5

“This is the real me. You might not like who I am. But the guy on stage tonight was the real me”

#6

“My name is Ha Yi Chan. I’m 18 years old now. My life is twinkling to the fullest”

#7

“You saved my life many times in your previous life”

 #8

“If you speak from your heart, it’ll also answer from the heart”

#9

“You talk to it using your fingers and it answers in sounds. In a way, it’s like sign language”

#10

