Twinkling Watermelon quotes
“Snow is cold but its sound warms your heart”
“Once you master the song, your life will change”
“They’re not humans. They don’t understand. But instruments are different. The guitar is nothing like them”
“Eun Gyeol, you’re the voice that connects the family to the world. You’re our angel”
“Don’t waste your life away. You should use your time wisely”
“This is the real me. You might not like who I am. But the guy on stage tonight was the real me”
“My name is Ha Yi Chan. I’m 18 years old now. My life is twinkling to the fullest”
“You saved my life many times in your previous life”
“If you speak from your heart, it’ll also answer from the heart”
“You talk to it using your fingers and it answers in sounds. In a way, it’s like sign language”
