Heading 3
TXT’s growth since debut
Ayushi Agrawal
AUGUST 16, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The five piece debuted in March 2019 and has gone on to become K-pop’s 4th generation leaders
TXT
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Leader Soobin was introduced as this tall, talented bunny
Soobin 2019
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
With newfound experience, he has remained a bunny, a much more confident one now
Soobin 2022
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
At the time of his debut, he was famous as the all-skilled trainee ready to meet the world
Yeonjun 2019
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Over years, he has unleashed his skills, becoming a fan favourite
Yeonjun 2022
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Beomgyu 2019
The star centre of the group, Beomgyu, entered with his charms
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
He continues to be just as captivating, charging ahead with his talent
Beomgyu 2022
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Impressive with his visuals, viewers awaited the skills of a boy like him
Taehyun 2019
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A fabulous all rounder, Taehyun has displayed his many sides over time
Taehyun 2022
The youngest brought in a sense of intrigue with his presence
HueningKai 2019
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
He has now proven his singing and songwriting skills with much mettle
HueningKai 2022
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The group recently became the first K-pop act to perform at Lollapalooza and continues to break any barriers, rising above with flair
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Superhit makers Stray Kids