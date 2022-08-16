Heading 3

TXT’s growth since debut

Ayushi Agrawal

AUGUST 16, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

The five piece debuted in March 2019 and has gone on to become K-pop’s 4th generation leaders

TXT

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Leader Soobin was introduced as this tall, talented bunny

Soobin 2019

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

With newfound experience, he has remained a bunny, a much more confident one now

Soobin 2022

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

At the time of his debut, he was famous as the all-skilled trainee ready to meet the world

Yeonjun 2019

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Over years, he has unleashed his skills, becoming a fan favourite

Yeonjun 2022

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Beomgyu 2019

The star centre of the group, Beomgyu, entered with his charms

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

He continues to be just as captivating, charging ahead with his talent

Beomgyu 2022

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Impressive with his visuals, viewers awaited the skills of a boy like him

Taehyun 2019

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A fabulous all rounder, Taehyun has displayed his many sides over time

Taehyun 2022

The youngest brought in a sense of intrigue with his presence

HueningKai 2019

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

He has now proven his singing and songwriting skills with much mettle

HueningKai 2022

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

The group recently became the first K-pop act to perform at Lollapalooza and continues to break any barriers, rising above with flair

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Superhit makers Stray Kids

Click Here