Pujya Doss

september 23 2023

Entertainment

TXT songs you shouldn’t miss in 2023

An empowering anthem celebrating the individuality of the youth, with a vibrant mix of pop, rock, and hip-hop elements

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Crown

A magical pop song about embracing the in-between moments of life, with a whimsical melody and dreamy soundscape

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Blue Hour

A dark and atmospheric pop-rock track about the struggles of growing up and finding your place in the world

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Run Away

A heartfelt ballad about the realization of true love, with a soaring chorus and emotional delivery

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)

A catchy and upbeat pop song about embracing your flaws and imperfections, with a defiant message of self-love

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

LO$ER=LO♡ER

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

An edgy and charismatic pop-rock track about the temptation of the dark side, with a powerful performance from the members

Good Boy Gone Bad

A cynical and refreshing pop song about the unrealistic expectations of love, with a witty and relatable message

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Anti-Romantic

A fun and energetic pop-dance track with a sweet and addictive melody, perfect for a mood boost

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Sugar Rush Ride

A rebellious and grungy rock song about the desire to break free from societal norms, with a raw and energetic performance from the members

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Tinnitus (Wanna Be a Rock)

A haunting and atmospheric pop-rock track about the pain of being ghosted, with a melancholic melody and heartfelt lyrics

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Ghosting

